'The View' Host Sarah Haines Reveals Intimate Details About Her Bedroom Chemistry With Husband

The View co-host Sarah Haines shares a blissful married life with her lawyer husband Max Shifrin. The couple got married in November 2014 and share two sons Caleb Joseph,4, Alec Richard, 7, and daughter Sandra Grace,5. Recently during a hot topic discussion on the daytime talk show, Haines revealed shocking intimate details about the couple's bedroom chemistry. On Thursday’s episode, the panel reacted to a hilarious piece written by Andrew Court in the New York Post titled 'The 7 biggest mistakes you can make right after sex.' Haines acknowledged that she was guilty of talking to her husband about incomplete chores right away after having sex. “I stop and I say, ‘Babe, did the plumber call today?’” she controlled her laughter while sharing. “I need to wait a little longer. Which is why I look at my phone. Give him a full five minutes before I ask him a question.”

“So what happens is, sometimes when I recover, I think about all the things we still have to do,” she continued to explain. Co-host Sunny Hostin then instantly inquired why she didn’t wait until the next day. To which Haines explained again sarcastically: “Hell no, I may not see him the next day. We have three kids, we run in different directions,” she added. “When I get him, I get him. He got what he wanted, I’m gonna get what I want. Did the plumber call?” Moderator Whoopi Goldberg then joked about what would happen if he replied, “No, I’m right here,” instead. Haines then hilariously continued that she would request a “round 2!"

As reported by The NYPost, this is not the first time the accomplished journalist has revealed about her married life. In 2022 Haines shared that she would willing to forgive her husband if he ever cheated on her. “If Max came to me and told me he was in love with somebody I’d be the first one to say ‘go,’ because that to me is hard to repair,” she explained during one of the episodes of The View.

Co-host Joy Behar had then inquired, “But what if he said, ‘Ok, I’m not in love with the girl, I’m just having sex with her,’ would you be ok with that?” “There’d be a conversation,” Haines responded much to the amazement of the live studio audience. “You know what’s changed Joy, having kids. What I would have left for before I had kids has gotten greatly expanded since having children exponentially. I joked the other day that if Max came in and said he had an orgy with 40 women, I’d be like ‘we’re gonna need to talk about this.”

“My old self would say, ‘I’m out!’ but it means so much more, there are more people at stake,” she added. “There are lives at stake. Is this something I can salvage? Is this a conversation, a growth moment, can we come back from this? If he drops the ‘L’ word I’m done! Orgy and sex are fine. Love, no!!”

