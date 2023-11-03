Khloé Kardashian Wants Tristan Thompson to End Their Real Estate Agreement, But He Restrains

Khloe Kardashian lambasted her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy for trying to remain in the real estate industry despite his adultery on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian inquired about the current status of the housing market, while on a family vacation to Palm Springs for Easter. To this, Khloe replied, "Tristan and I bought two lots together in Palm Springs when we were together. Here we are, many moons later, and we still own these lots together."

As reported by Perezhilton, Khloe said in a confessional, "Tristan won't give up his end of the lot. Hopefully, time will get the best of him and he'll sell me the other half." Thompson and Kardashian have a daughter, True, and a son, Tatum. She also welcomed the children's father to live with her after his mother's death. She is only averse to the idea that this will be a permanent partnership. Regardless of all the challenges, she and Thompson have succeeded as parents, a fact with which she is quite pleased. She also added during the recent episode, "Right now, he is convinced we are going to build this house. I don't know if he thinks that we're going to do this together as a couple or if we're just doing this and going to have a co-op and share this home that we built together. I don't know where his head is at, but one of us will break eventually."

In the latest episode of the show, Kourtney talked about her and her daughter Penelope's real feelings for Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan. As reported by Page Six, she said during the episode, "I feel like [Penelope] gets it from me. I told her — on the first day of school — [that] I was so triggered by him. Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I am so triggered by him that I cannot be around him. Then there’s times when I just let it go because we just want harmony. He’s the father of my niece and nephew." According to Us Weekly, a source confirms that Khloé can relate to how Kourtney and Penelope are feeling. The source told the outlet, "Khloé respects Kourtney’s feelings and would never push her to be open to a relationship with Tristan. But at the same time, it is unfortunate that this is the way things are. Of course, Khloé wishes things were different, but she understands she has no control over the situation."

The insider further added, "It’s out of her hands. Khloé knows Kourtney is coming from a place of love and is very protective of her. It’s one of the things Khloé loves about Kourtney. She hopes that in time, Kourtney will come around." Khloé spoke out to the cameras as well during the episode and said, "I am really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has her feelings about Tristan, then rightfully so. And good for you, girl."

