Kris Jenner Has Filed To Trademark Her Name For a Potential Clothing Line

Kris Jenner, the influential matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is making waves once again in the world of fashion. Recent legal documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Kris has submitted an application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, aiming to secure the exclusive rights to her own name, spelled in all caps–'KRIS JENNER.' While this might seem like a routine trademark application, it's sparking speculation that Kris is gearing up to launch her own clothing line, following in the footsteps of her famous daughters.

According to the application, Kris Jenner is eyeing a wide range of clothing items to bear her name. But Jenner may not stop there; she's also looking to brand footwear, socks, and even headwear. This comprehensive approach to trademarking her name strongly suggests that Kris is preparing to venture into the world of fashion design and merchandising. The application mentions items like sweatshirts, sweatpants, jackets, and loungewear, as well as shoes, in addition to other things.

Interestingly, in 2011, she made a similar attempt, successfully securing the rights to her name at the time. However, despite gaining the legal rights, it appears that nothing substantial came out of it, and her trademark was eventually abandoned in 2015.

Now, Kris seems determined to regain ownership of her namesake and make a fresh start in the fashion industry.

Kris Jenner's move is in line with the entrepreneurial spirit that runs deep within the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jenner's daughters, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, have made it big in beauty lines, clothing brands, and modeling careers (in part) thanks to their mum, who happens to be a jack of all trades.

As fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly await further details about Kris Jenner's potential clothing line, one can't help but wonder what unique style and vision she will bring to the table.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has often tuned their interests into entrepreneurial ventures. With a huge fan following, they have been successful in rebranding and promoting various products. Whether it's cozy loungewear, trendy footwear, or stylish headwear, fans can anticipate that whatever Kris decides to launch will likely make a significant impact in the world of fashion.

In the ever-evolving saga of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, Kris Jenner's potential clothing line is undoubtedly a development worth keeping an eye on.

Recently Jenner posted a birthday tribute for her friend Joyce Kraines. She shared a carousel of throwback images captioned, "Happy birthday to my beautiful Joyce! @jmkraines I can’t believe it’s been over 46 years of friendship and I cherish all of the beautiful memories that we have made over the years and can’t wait to make many many more." Fans and followers were stunned by Jenner's old pictures and how she still looks in shape today.

