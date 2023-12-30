Kanye West Makes a Comeback on Instagram With New Pic, Fans Say 'That's Not Him'

Famous rapper Kanye West has often been in the spotlight for his impeccable skill as a rapper and his extravagant lifestyle. He was also married to The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian for about 7 years before calling off their marriage last year in 2022. It wasn’t too long after that he decided to marry his architect colleague for Yeezy, Bianca Censori. The couple was often in the news for their controversial fashion statements and were almost banned from a country due to extreme PDA as per The Daily Mail. While things were all going well with them, lately the rumor mill’s been hinting at a looming divorce. Moreover, to maybe further cement these claims, West has made a comeback on Instagram. The only difference is that he’s all alone in the frame.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: North West Wore Dad Kanye West's Iconic Met Gala Jacket for Extravagant Christmas Party

Kanye recently took to Instagram to share a selfie - a very rare feat for West. Although he kept his face out of view, he did give his 18.3 Million followers a glimpse of his outfit for the day. West’s ensemble spoke volumes of streetwear. He styled himself with a printed sweatshirt featuring grey and black hues. He paired it with some trendy black baggy pants. Lastly, he flaunted his newly launched Yeezy Pods. This amalgam of a shoe sock is rather innovative and is West’s latest concoction to further promote his brand. His caption in the post was left empty, which is rather odd given West has an expressive personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

It didn’t take long for his fandom to take to the comment section of his post since this was his very first post featuring himself [well, almost all of him at the least]. One person gushed: “Ye’s posting…I’m ready for a new wave of fashion trends to spawn.” Another said: “Drippin Ye.” A third said in elation: “We the people are ready for this drop.” A fourth one noted: “That's not him.” Shortly after, West put up another post that directed his followers to his website to purchase the shoes which are priced at a whopping $200.

Also Read: In Response To His Constant Antisemitic Remarks, Kanye West Apologizes in Hebrew

While it isn’t odd that West has officially joined social media back, it is rather peculiar that Censori isn’t with him for his first Instagram Post. Usually, the architect is featured quite frequently on Yeezy’s page along with her hubby. But this cryptic selfie has given room for further speculations of an alleged divorce. Censori was recently spotted at a Lakers game with West and his children on Monday.

Ye & Bianca arriving at the Lakers game with North, Saint, Chicago & Bianca’s family Angelina & Alexandra Censori (mother & sister) pic.twitter.com/4cB8goksEN — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 25, 2023

Also Read: Kanye West Reveals His Newest Obsession to Construct His Own City in the Middle East Named YZY DROAM

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail reported allegations of a threat to divorce from Censori. Insiders claimed the couple had a heated argument which resulted in Censori lashing out at her hubby. At the game, a source close to the pair recalled a conversation in which Censori proclaimed she was being treated like a “silent mule” and didn’t appreciate it. Moreover, the source claimed he wasn't too very thrilled with her outfit choice either. Something Censori didn't appreciate either.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Furthermore, sources allege the couple was on a break from each other after Censori took off to her hometown in Australia to spend time with her family. Whether or not their relationship would either grow or crash and burn into a divorce remains to be seen. For the moment, neither West nor Censori have commented on their relationship status.

More from Inquisitr

Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion is Now a ‘Rotting Shelter’ on the Market for $53 Million

Rapper Kanye West Reportedly Left His $1.5 Million Church Property Abandoned and Filled with Trash