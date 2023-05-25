John Cena, Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar Joined Forces to Create an Innovative Narrative for SummerSlam 2014 Encounter

One of the most remarkable encounters that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2014 was John Cena's face-off against Brock Lesnar in a match that left fans in awe. However, what many might be unaware of is that the story behind this epic showdown was meticulously crafted by Cena, along with the brilliant minds of Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar. It took the collaborative efforts of these performers to create memorable moments that remain etched in the memories of WWE fans.

In a recent interview with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, John Cena highlighted the mindset behind the SummerSlam 2014 match. Reflecting on his journey from being an enhancement talent to a mainstay in the wrestling industry, Cena emphasized how this unique perspective influenced his approach to the match. Cena realized that the narrative of his character was to make the story interesting, even if it meant being dominated by Lesnar.

Throughout his career, Cena received invaluable advice from the legendary Arn Anderson, who imparted the wisdom that sometimes, it simply isn't your night. This lesson resonated deeply with Cena, and he acknowledged Anderson's influence on his mindset during the SummerSlam 2014 match.

"Arn Anderson, I remember, [said] 'It's just not your night kid. The story is for this.' So I have great equity in, my piece is to make this interesting. Brock is one of the most giving performers when it's his time, and he will make anyone look great. But I remember Brock being like hey, you know, I had dinner with Steve Austin last night and we came up with this idea where I just start suplexing you and don't stop, and then beat you.' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'What do you mean?' I said, well, we both collectively agreed that you just beat The Streak. We ruin that if we have a 50-50 match."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JP Yim

Cena revealed that the genesis of the match's storyline was born during a dinner conversation between Lesnar and the legendary Steve Austin. The idea that surfaced was for Lesnar to unleash a relentless barrage of suplexes on Cena, leaving no room for a competitive back-and-forth encounter. This concept resonated with Cena because it aligned perfectly with the narrative they were aiming to convey, as per Yahoo.

Finding out that John Cena’s 2014 Summerslam beat down was Stone Cold and Brock Lesnar’s idea was a shock



- Courtesy of Notsam Wrestling pic.twitter.com/ZdLxEo8yYj — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) May 24, 2023

"If I go out and have a 50-50 match and he just sneaks over, we wasted all that. But if you take that unbelievable feat with another unbelievable feat, now we've passed the energy, and that is how you make someone, and then that someone can make others. That's how the business works. You have to be able to work together. People, oftentimes in life, this is not just business, we gotta see life through our own lens. Self-preservation is a lot of what we do, but you can survive and thrive by also being generous and being giving and working with others," Cena said.