Timothée Chalamet has quickly become one of the most prominent young talents in the entertainment industry. Films such as Dune, alongside beloved actress Zendaya, propelled him further up the ladder of success and fame. The actor remains incredibly versatile in honing his skills and can take on any role presented to him. Lately, Chalamet has found himself in the spotlight after reports of his romance with The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner surfaced earlier this year. The two were spotted indulging in some heavy PDA by Paparazzi on many occasions. Perhaps things have died down between them lately since they’ve been spending some time apart from each other. Fans believe it’s all over for the couple after spotting Chalament without his beloved at a Lakers game.

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, the Call Me By Your Name actor recently attended a smashing game of basketball featuring the Indiana Pacers versus the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend. He looked as fresh as ever in an all-black ensemble from head to toe. Chalamet sported a printed sweatshirt that read "Off-White," with a few other graphics surrounding it, and sported some pretty bougie leather pants with it. The printed Nike sneakers added a more elevated effect of style to his outfit of the day, completing it.

Chalamet was surrounded by people, but he wasn’t with his “person” at the time and was observed to be slightly sullen despite being at an incredible game. In comparison to his usual wholehearted smile or smirk at times, he had a ghost of a smile on his face throughout.

Furthermore, the star was seen keeping to himself for the duration of the game without much interaction. This sudden behavior change may be pointing to a theory fans have been speculating about for a while: the end of Jenner and Chalamet. His solo appearance recently has only fueled rumors of a split between him and the reality star.

Before speculations of their alleged split came to light, the couple was seen spending quite a lot of time with each other. From dropping by each other’s place occasionally to showing up at promotional events, Jenner and Chalamet have been each other’s support systems. Although the reason they haven’t exactly been together in public lately may include a busy schedule for both, nothing remains officially confirmed.

This comes after a recently noted thread on a famous Reddit platform that discussed this theory. The forum took notice of Jenner’s lock screen, which was previously said to be a cute picture of her beau planting a sweet kiss on her cheek and that of her children. Many fans strongly allege the two have gone their separate ways and are yet to make a formal announcement about it either themselves or through their representatives.

