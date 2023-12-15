Fans Think Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Have Broken Up After Spotting This Major Clue

Kylie Jenner is renowned for her presence in the famous reality television series, The Kardashians. Like the rest of her family, she’s a very successful entrepreneur with primary ventures in the cosmetic and fashion industry. However, when it comes to her love life, things have been rather rocky. Initially, the mother of two was in an on-and-off relationship with Sicko Mode rapper Travis Scott for years.

However, shortly after the big breakup, Jenner decided to stay single for a bit until she met Timothee Chalamet. Although they did try to keep things as lowkey as possible, news of their romance eventually got confirmed later in the year. But has their blooming romance already begun to fizzle out? Or is it all over for Jenner-Chalamet shippers?

According to The U.S Sun, fans have concocted a rather interesting theory that deduces the end of the couple’s relationship. This comes after the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was spotted departing a glamorous restaurant in Los Angeles known as ‘Casa Vega’. She and her momager Kris Jenner were captured exiting the fine establishment after a party on Tuesday by paparazzi

Kylie e Kris Jenner em Los Angeles — 12 de Dezembro, 2023 pic.twitter.com/JFm9KtgSDF — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) December 14, 2023

If there’s anything besides the show as mentioned earlier, The Kardashian family is renowned for the lavish parties they often throw. Whether it’s to mark the launch of a new business venture, birthday, or even a casual get-together, they go all out. Since it’s the holiday season already, they decided to throw a stunning Christmas party.

Kylie Jenner appears to have a photo of her and Timothée Chalamet as her lockscreen. pic.twitter.com/UMDWUNOzfX — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023

Circling back to the crux of the matter: fan theories! During a paparazzi snap of Jenner leaving the building with her mom, fans were able to spot a major clue. As many might be aware, Jenner has flaunted her lock screen before. The reason why fans of hers raved about it is because it boasts a sweet picture of her and her beau adorably huddled up; Chalamet kissing her cheek. Well, it’s allegedly gone from that to a picture of her children: Stormi, 5, and Aire Webster, 1. This got fans theorizing that maybe things aren’t going too well for the couple and they’ve split.

A popular forum on Reddit dedicated to all things Kardashian shared a screenshot of Jenner’s lock screen with the title, “Kylie changed her lock screen to her kids.” Many fans did mention that perhaps the couple had taken their curtain call. One critic particularly alleged that the relationship in general was “fake.” The critic said, “You cannot convince me that man for real was really for real her lock screen because this relationship is fake.”

The person continued, “She was just looking for attention, especially from Travis, and she knew the internet would freak out.” Another person added with a hint of joy, “As she should. It was cringe after she changed her lock screen to little Timmy.” Likewise, many fans pooled their theories and some even defended the mother of two. However, neither of them either personally or through their representatives have confirmed the current status of their relationship.

