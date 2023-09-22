Kylie Jenner’s Lockscreen Revealed, It's a Cute Selfie With Timothee Chalamet

Love is in the Air! Kylie Jenner has given yet another endearing hint regarding her blossoming romance with Timothee Chalamet. After publicly declaring their love for each other during Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in LA and appearing together during the US Opens, the billionaire beauty mogul has taken the relationship to the next level.

During the Milan Fashion Week, Kylie was seen displaying the cutest wallpaper on her phone's lock screen. The Kardashians star was captured by Elle Mexico flashing her phone while sporting a pair of sunglasses. An adorable selfie of Chalamet kissing Jenner on the cheek can be seen displayed on the screen. The coveted publication captioned the lovable Instagram post, "Love is in the air! We met Kylie Jenner upon her arrival at the @prada fashion show in Milan and we couldn't help but notice that she has the cutest wallpaper swipe for a closer look!"

Earlier this month, a close source had described Chalamet and Jenner's romance as “fun and uncomplicated”. The source exclusively told People, “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy.” The source shared, “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

“He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie,” the source added. “She likes that he is a private guy.” Chalamet and Jenner were captured kissing as they enjoyed the live performance of the Renaissance Tour in a video obtained by TMZ. In a video uploaded to TikTok, the Oscar-nominated star could be seen conversing with the KUWTK alum in a box at the stadium.

Elle Mexico also posted a reel with the caption describing the cute moment caught on camera for the very first time, "Yes, Kylie Jenner has Timothée Chalamet in her background and after ELLE Mexico published the evidence, literally everyone is talking about it. This is the exact moment we caught Jenner in the Prada parade."

A source close to Jenner had told People back in April that the couple "are hanging out and getting to know each other". Since then, a video of the two chatting from Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week presentation in January has been revived on social media by fans.

A source had told People weeks prior to the Paris Fashion Week that Jenner "is not with Travis Scott right now," noting that "she spent the holidays in Aspen with her family.” The insider had added, "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

Since 2017, Jenner had a sporadic relationship with the rapper, 32; it was formally over in 2023. They have a 5-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster and a 19-month-old son named Aire. Chalamet has been previously linked with Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González, and Lourdes Leon.

