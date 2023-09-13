Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Sizzling PDA Steals the Spotlight at U.S. Open

After keeping their romance under wraps for several months, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have now become more open about their relationship than ever before. The couple had a romantic evening at the men's singles finals of the U.S. Open on September 10, where they openly displayed their affection for each other. Throughout the match, the two were seen cuddling and sharing kisses.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Critics Slam Kylie Jenner for Exploiting Relationship With Timothee Chalamet to Promote New Season

During the men's singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday, the couple was seen indulging in some affectionate moments inside the Cadillac box. They were captured laughing and enjoying drinks while watching the tennis match. At a certain point, the 27-year-old Little Women actor stood up and affectionately leaned toward Kylie. He placed his hands around her waist as she reached up to caress the back of his neck. It seems as though they were eager to openly express their deep affection for one another!

The 26-year-old star of The Kardashians was also photographed lovingly draping her arm around her partner's shoulders as they watched the tennis action on the court. At another juncture, the actor from Dune grinned and drew close to the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, resulting in a sweet and shared kiss between them, as per Page Six. In a Twitter video that surfaced, Jenner was seen casually running her fingers through Chalamet's tousled hair as they shared their reactions to an exciting moment in the final.

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox watching the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/OFUFpJCIPi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2023

The couple was seated among notable figures, such as Laverne Cox, Ebon Mass-Bachrach from The Bear, and Molly Ringwald, during the U.S. Open match. Moreover, they seemed to have coordinated their attire by opting for black outfits. Jenner sported a laid-back style with a well-fitted black T-shirt and jeans, while Chalamet donned a gray shirt with a black jacket layered on top.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Nails the ‘Cottagecore’ Trend With a Whimsical Italian Countryside Photoshoot

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Their date at the US Open occurred almost a week after their public debut as a couple during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. During the concert, the pair was seen passionately kissing in a VIP box, sharing their space with a constellation of other celebrities like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as Kylie's sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Interestingly, Travis Scott, the former partner of the cosmetics magnate and father of her two children, was also present at the event. However, it remains unclear whether he occupied the same vicinity as the others.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner May Have 'Reunited' with Former Bestie Jordyn Woods: "Is The Old Era Coming Back"

According to Page Six, a week before their public display of affection, the reality TV personality was observed departing from Chalamet's Beverly Hills residence in her Range Rover. Kylie's relationship with the Call Me By Your Name actor is her first romance since her separation from the Sicko Mode rapper toward the end of the previous year.

More from Inquisitr

Timothee Chalamet’s Feelings for Kylie Jenner Are Strong, Has ‘Long-Term Intentions' For Her

Official Couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Engage in Adorable PDA at the US Open Men’s Final