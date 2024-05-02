When Britney Spears Posted, Deleted, and Then Re-Posted Her Racy Dancing Video with a Mystery Man

Britney Spears' Instagram account has become a testament to her "free life" after a 13-year-long conservatorship. The "Princess of Pop" frequently posts her dancing videos, grooving on hit tracks in sexy outfits. However, recently, she first posted a racy clip, grooving with a mystery man in the frame, deleted it, and re-posted after a few hours.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Spears has been unleashed since she parted ways with her trainer husband, Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old is seemingly enjoying her single days and often posts risque content with men. Nothing new, but this time, she puzzled her fans by first sharing and later removing her dancing video with a mystery man in the backdrop.

But, before people could understand it, she re-uploaded it. The Oops...I Did It Again singer stood on the base of a pink floor-to-ceiling pole. She held her mobile with one hand, recording herself in the mirror. With the other [hand], she moved her belly and bottom in tune with the beats of the songs.

The Toxic singer donned a sexy two-piece in a floral pattern with knee-high tan boots. In the backdrop of her frame, an unidentified man could be seen arranging sneakers while also trying to imitate Spears' moves. The video then cuts to a point where the 'mystery' man joins her and grooves to the beats while the pop star smiles. Apparently, he was the singer's manager, Cade Hudson, reported The Sun.

The Gimme More singer wrote a lengthy caption, "I never play my own songs on Instagram, and I'm honestly not sure why… I guess I was pissed to actually even try after 13 years to even suggest what I really wanted." She continued, "Even after all the up family shows in Vegas … America can always catch me up on the street trying to find sneakers."

The singer added, "Well, it's a little different dancing to my own song for the first time DOWN here in hell with most!!! Breathe on me only if you have good breath!! "I wanted to share for the first time me messing around with my song!!! Ps yesterday"

It's a regular for the singer to dance her heart out, and she keeps her fans entertained by posting those videos online. In September, she posted another video of herself grooving on songs while holding dangerous butcher knives. The Criminal singer sparked concern among fans; a worried fan even reported to the police to check on her.

Spears grooved and twirled around with blades in both hands while smiling throughout her performance. Clarifying the wellness checkup, she revealed the knives weren't real. Her fascination for poll dancing is apparent through her Instagram account. However, TMZ reported in its documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom that she sees knives as a means of protection.

The Crazy singer has caused a buzz in the entertainment industry with her bombshell memoir The Woman in Me. Her book sold over 1.1 million copies within the first week of its release. In fact, several big names in Hollywood, like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Reese Witherspoon, are racing to buy the rights to her book, reported Page Six.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 20, 2023. It has since been updated.