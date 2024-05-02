Donald Trump Warns NATO Countries Unless They Increase Defence Spending They'll Be "On Their Own"

Ex-president Donald Trump is making his plans for a second term loud and clear. An interview with TIME published on April 30, 2024, mentioned that the Republican front-runner told the NATO members at a campaign rally that if he's re-elected in November, he'd leave the countries "on their own" unless they increase their defence spending. He also gave more insight into what 'Trump 2.0' would look like.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

"[Russia could] do whatever the hell they want," the 77-year-old roared at a rally, referring to the NATO member's lack of enough payment on collective defense, adding, "If you're not going to pay, then you're on your own." The politician has long lamented that the alliance is ripping off the United States and warned the NATO members to meet their financial obligations.

The 2022 Ukraine invasion by Russia left the country in shambles and desperate for foreign aid. Under the Joe Biden presidency and bipartisan Congress, America has released over $100 billion to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin. However, Trump who's been reluctant to either criticize or confront Putin, said he wouldn't "give a penny [to Ukraine]" if he returns to the White House.

"I wouldn't give unless Europe starts equalizing," he declared in the interview. "If Europe is not going to pay, why should we pay? They're much more greatly affected. We have an ocean in between us. They don't." As far as Taiwan is concerned, its foreign minister Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu said that Ukraine's aid was critical in deterring President Xi Jinping of China from invading the island.

However, Trump said, "[Communist China's leaders] have to understand that things like that can't come easy," and didn't respond if he'd come to Taiwan's rescue once re-elected in November. Meanwhile, the 2024 presidential hopeful added that if South Korea failed to pay the required amount to the American troops, the U.S. would withdraw its forces, "We have 40,000 troops that are in a precarious position, which doesn't make any sense. Why would we defend somebody? And we're talking about a very wealthy country."

The ex-commander-in-chief received criticism from the White House and top Western officials for his comments about not defending the NATO allies. However, people from his own party downplayed his remarks. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a longtime defense hawk, dismissed, "I was here when he was president. He didn't undermine or destroy NATO," per AP News.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, said, "I think I'll look at what his actions are rather than what his words are." It's worth noting that Rounds has been a strong supporter of NATO and of sending additional aid to Ukraine as the country enters its third year of war after Russia's invasion.

We don’t walk away from our Allies; we stand with them. We don’t let tyrants win; we oppose them. We don’t merely watch global events unfold; we shape them.@NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force comprised of units from 🇦🇱🇵🇱🇪🇸🇹🇷 and the 🇬🇧, worked together with the 🇺🇸 U.S.… pic.twitter.com/2NLtXvfVVW — U.S. Mission to NATO (@USNATO) April 30, 2024

Founded in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a political and military alliance of countries from North America and Europe. NATO currently has 31 members, in addition to the 12 founding countries, its newest member is Finland which joined last April in reaction to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, the United States remains the most powerful country in the alliance with its nuclear power as the ultimate security guarantee.