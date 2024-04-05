Trump Makes a Scary Threat at Rally: “If We Don’t Win on Nov 5th, Our Country Will Cease to Exist”

Former President Donald Trump, known for his aggressive remarks, sparked controversy yet again by making a terrifying threat on Tuesday. To energize voters ahead of the election, Trump delivered a bold statement at the Grand Rapids, Michigan, rally on April 2. As reported by Mediaite, he warned the crowd that the country's very survival would be in danger if his allies were unsuccessful in getting him elected. “I think our country is going to cease to exist,” he declared.

He also went on to menacingly declare that if Joe Biden won this election again, it would be the last one. “It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. If we don’t win, I think this could be the last election we ever have. That’s where our country’s going.” Trump's outrageous statements went beyond just prophesying the end of his nation. He blamed immigrants for all of the nation's problems, and deemed them 'animals'. Subsequently, he asserted that hostile nations such as China were transgressing the border with 'military age' males and suggested that a covert invasion was in place.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Thereafter, Trump discussed recent victims of what he referred to as 'Biden migrant crime', referring to Biden's immigration policies as a 'bloodbath.' According to Axios, Trump's statements come in light of the RNC's ramped-up efforts lately to attack Biden's immigration policy as new polls revealed that it was a troubled sector for Biden. Following the recent death of Ruby Garcia at the hands of an immigrant once deported under the Trump administration, seeking stringent immigration laws seems to be working in favor of the RNC.

A March AP-NORC survey revealed nearly seven out of ten voters now disapprove of Biden's management of the border, and an increasing proportion of respondents are concerned about unauthorized immigrants committing crimes. "Our favorite new term— 'migrant crime.' It's a new category of crime," Trump declared at his rally in Green Bay. The BidenBloodbath.com website—which chronicles murders purportedly done by migrants—was created by the Republican National Committee. However, several studies have revealed that American-born citizens are more than twice as likely than immigrants, to commit violent crimes.

Biden and Trump both have high unpopularity. However, they have clear polling advantages in two of the six most important national debates. Hence both candidates are stepping up their efforts this week to fight the 2024 election on the ground that their party calls home. Emotional tales have been used by both to bolster their political positions. This means that Trump will continue to emphasize 'migrant crime' and employ fresh rhetorical devices to draw attention to the border situation. For Biden, however, it means more messaging against Florida's stringent new abortion law and Trump's support for a national abortion ban.