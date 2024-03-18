Trump Slammed After Warning of ‘Bloodbath in Country’ if He Loses: ‘Disgusting and Dangerous’

After Donald Trump said at a rally that there would be a "bloodbath" if he lost to President Joe Biden later this year, political observers rushed to social media to deride the former president.

While Trump was speaking at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio, he was mocked for appearing to be "glitching" on stage and for repeatedly botching his lines, Raw Story reported. However, that wasn't what sparked controversy and made news.

Trump: Now, If I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country. pic.twitter.com/qDEPTtl4Bu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2024

He issued an ominous warning about the "bloodbath" that will take place if he loses in November later this year. "Now, If I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country," the ex-president said, allegedly referring to the auto industry.

This comment, in light of what happened on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol, ignited users to slam the former president's consistent fast and loose play with undemocratic language. A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, slamming the business mogul, "It’s only going to be worse if #Trump is given another opportunity to do this. He’s calling for a #bloodbath if he doesn’t get voted in as #President. #January6th happened & it was an embarrassing & disgusting day in #USA history. Go #Vote bc this man cannot be president again."

Another user slammed him, saying on X, "Everyone needs to watch this. Trump stating there will be 'bloodbath' if he loses is just the latest of his years of disgusting and dangerous comments. Jen Psaki called him out on it this morning." Another user called him a 'traitor,' saying on X, "So, Traitor Trump is predicting a 'bloodbath' if he doesn’t get elected! More and more like a dictator every day! He’s a disgusting excuse for a human being!"

A user slammed MAGA supporters saying the comment is out of context, by explaining on X, "Trump praised Hitler, led a violent insurrection at the US capitol, and openly said he plans to recruit a paramilitary force of loyalists to commit violence in his name. That's the f**king context."

His supporters think Trump’s

‘bloodbath’ comment was taken ‘out of context’ when the context was an entire speech in which he described migrants as animals & saluted January 6th insurrectionists.



Totally normal nonviolent speech from a man who isn’t on trial for multiple crimes. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 17, 2024

Lindy Li, a political consultant, was explicit about the implications for Trump. "Trump just threatened a 'bloodbath for the country' if he’s not elected," Li wrote. "Let’s be VERY clear what this thug is doing — Inciting stochastic terrorism against the United States He is issuing marching orders for his MAGA terrorists This is 'Proud Boys, stand back & stand by' redux."

Phil Hendrie, a radio host, also added his perspective on X, saying, "Trump has threatened a 'bloodbath for the country' if he isn’t elected. But if we say to him 'that s--- works both ways' are we now threatening his punk a--? When is it illegal for a presidential candidate to threaten the country with a 'bloodbath?' Trump, you’re not even a man."