Travis Kelce’s New Hairstyle Gets Swifties Buzzing Over Rumors of Wedding With Taylor Swift

Pop sensation Taylor Swift's recent outing with beau Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has generated buzz online after fans saw that his hair is quite different from usual. The sports star was seen sporting a notably longer hairdo, a departure from his usually closely cropped hairstyle. Fans started speculating on social media whether this could be a sign of wedding bells approaching, per Marca. A fan suggested on X, formerly Twitter, "Girly hired a wedding planner and said 'Don't worry my husband won't have a buzzcut for the photos.'"

he’s growing his hair out for the wedding pic.twitter.com/KTDPw09EbX — kristin (@fearlesskristn) April 28, 2024

Another user speculated, "God. I wonder what she would do with her hair." A fan commented, "he’s growing his hair out for the wedding." A user said in agreement, "Damn right he is." Another fan pointed out, supporting the speculation, "Yesssssssss. He knows TayTay loves to run her fingers through his hair. And yes," along with ring emojis, implying that Kelce's recent hairdo may have a purpose other than only being a style statement. Another user commented, "I was thinking that or engagement photo shoot..."

Girly hired a wedding planner and said “don’t worry my husband won’t have a buzzcut for the photos” — Sara🦋 (@sgjamesss) April 28, 2024

Fans also showed tremendous support for the couple, with one user approving of the match, saying, "He looks so handsome. Taylor couldn't have found a better man. So happy for their relationship." A user asked fans not to speculate based on haircuts and other smaller things, shutting down rumors, saying, "Come on people, all he did was grow his hair out. All this speculation is just that. When all this is true we will know it’s the truth. I love Travis so this is no complaint."

I was thinking that or engagement photo shoot... — Scorpio Girl (@KerriKac) April 28, 2024

Swift and Kelce went to a Las Vegas gala to honor their buddy and teammate Patrick Mahomes' charity. Sources claim there was an abundance of PDA between the pair during the banquet for the 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic, which featured a classy evening of food and beverages as well as an auction. "The pair kept a low profile as they held hands and danced to various hits, including a few of Taylor’s that were played inside. The two didn’t leave each other’s side, and were seen leaving with smiles on their faces," the source shared.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the duo 'walked in holding hands and were affectionate all night' at the Mahomes' charity endeavor. The event attendee continued, saying that there was 'lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them' during the evening. "The support is there for one another," the source added, "The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love."

Meghan Dunham, a fan who got a snap with the couple, also spoke with ET. She described the Karma singer and the three-time Super Bowl champion as 'amazing humans' based on her first-hand experience. "Travis is incredibly attentive and loving to Taylor! It's very sweet and nothing but love between the two of them," she shared, calling their relationship 'genuine and authentic.'