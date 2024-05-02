Trump Mocks Biden's Accidental Gaffe Reading "Pause" Speech Instruction: "Sleepy or Crooked"

Donald Trump is Joe Biden's "personal troll." The Democrat had a slip of the tongue moment at a trade union conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, where he accidentally read aloud the "pause" speech instruction. Trump paused his own rally in Wisconsin to take a dig at his successor's recent verbal gaffe.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The presumptive Republican nominee was addressing the Wisconsin crowd when he reminded people that the current POTUS read "pause" instructions from a teleprompter. He mockingly asked the audience which of the two would be a better nickname for Biden- "sleepy or crooked Joe," as per Daily Mail.

He also boasted that he isn't dependent on a screen for his speeches. "Now think if I read my teleprompter and I'm going well let's see there because of the weakness in the economy I'd like to...pause...pause...pause...what was that? That's unbelievable," Trump joked, adding, "Pause. You know, I was watching it; I said 'That was weird.'"

The 81-year-old was meticulously following his speech where he was discussing the American economy, defending its democracy, and his visions for a second term in November 2024 like child care, paid leave and so much more, when he accidentally slipped, "Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause," per Fox News.

Almost a week later, when Trump was on a day off from his ongoing Hush Money trial at Waukesha County Expo Center, he targeted his rival's autocue error, "They actually don't have a pause on my teleprompter, you know, they have a blank space, like you see if there's a response," he said bragging about his ability to go off teleprompter often.

"If there's no response you just keep going, you don't have a pause. Some speechwriter saying pause, they're not gonna know," he added. Meanwhile, at another point, he condemned Biden for staying quiet on the ongoing protests inside University campuses across the United States.

"Do you think if he did say – ok look let's not kid ourselves. Ladies and gentlemen, President Biden is coming to give you his words of inspiration," quipped Trump as the crowd seemed to be amused by his criticism. "Now does anybody think that it will be so inspiring that everybody will say 'Oh, we have to go home, we love our country,'' he added.

"No, they'll say 'Do you believe the guy that's the president of that country?'" the GOP front-runner said. "This guy, he's.. he's...,'" Trump rolled his eyes and continued, "Yeah he needs something." During the rally, he carried out an impromptu poll choosing one of the names for Biden, "sleepy or crooked." "Crooked" won as Trump alleged, "That Crooked Joe is a bad guy."

Ahead of the 2024 elections in November, Trump is facing 34 felony charges in the Stormy Daniels case for falsifying financial records to hide a $130,000 Hush Money payment to a porn star so she doesn't speak up about her sexual affair with Trump in 2006. The first witness, David Pecker, ex-National Enquirer publisher made explosive claims in his testimony.