Angry Republican Calls GOP Candidate Donald Trump a 'Domestic Enemy': "Will Never Vote For Him Again"

Greg, a registered Republican since 1974, expressed his anger toward the GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. Although once a Trump supporter, Greg challenged the ex-president's loyalty to the American Constitution and pointed out that his desire to win the presidential race is rooted in self-interest. The @Republican Voters Against Trump handle on X shared a video of Greg asserting that despite having voted for Trump in 2016, he will "never vote for him again." In the one-and-a-half video, he vehemently critiqued Trump's lack of accountability over the years. "I don't understand how GOP can put forward a candidate that callously disregards defending the Constitution."

"The Republican party that I agree with is fiscally conservative for sure but is rooted in accountability," Greg explained. "That does not exist anymore in the leadership of the GOP, and specifically, Donald Trump." Deeming Trump as 'treasonous', he asserted that the former business mogul has "no idea how to serve the country if it doesn't involve serving himself first. Donald Trump is a domestic enemy. There's no two ways about it...And I will not vote for Donald Trump ever."

“I’ve been a registered Republican since 1974…I think about him standing on the Capitol steps, hand on the Bible, promising to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Donald Trump is a domestic enemy. There’s no two ways about it.” pic.twitter.com/WsbSNMnebo — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) April 14, 2024

The explosive post amassed over 190K views and hundreds of comments online. An X user, @FatherFerdi, echoed, "Trump is a domestic terrorist. He is an enemy of the American people," while another user, @je_brannon, blamed, "He sold us out as he was taking the oath." A third Republican, @bnies20, hailed, "NOW THAT'S A PATRIOT!" Meanwhile, a Democrat @joycemarieh66, grasping the opportunity, extended her gratitude to Greg, "Thank you Sir for putting America first."

And let's not forget the irony of someone who's been a Republican for that long only now realizing that their party has been courting extremists and demagogues for decades. It's like waking up next to a grizzly bear and wondering how it got into your bed. #BlissfullyUnaware — @realbugsycat (@realbugsycat) April 15, 2024

@SaneResponz reasoned, "Today's GOP leadership who still support Trump are working against the best interests of this country. The question is... why?" In response, @bluebear731 praised, "Nailed it." However, a handful of Trump loyalists contradicted the post. An X user, @Bonecru67310861, accused Greg of being a "[A] Paid liar," while another user, @RogerRuth72, echoed, "This is a paid influencer." Meanwhile, others like @hoch_glenn held Greg accountable for his mistakes, "Trouble is you voted for the clown and helped put him in this position."

However, @JoeMaristela gave Greg the benefit of the doubt, "Only took him 47 years of being a registered Republican to figure out that Trump is a threat to the Constitution. Better late than never, I guess." @Chuck58954280 also commented, "You have your opinion. That's what is great about the United States. Good luck."

According to The Guardian, a group of anti-Trump Republicans has launched a $50 million campaign, collecting testimonials from the twice-indicted president's former loyalists to turn people away from voting for him in the upcoming 2024 elections in November. They have so far released nearly 100 videos from former supporters explaining why the 77-year-old shouldn't be granted a second term in the White House. The group is run by Sarah Longwell, who as reported by The NY Times, is "a leading figure in Never-Trump politics."