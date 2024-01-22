Since the new year began, things have looked good for former President Donald Trump. Although his legal troubles continue to mount, posing a possible threat to his campaign, Trump isn’t letting it stop him. Moreover, GOP members Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis ended their campaigns in exchange for endorsing Trump. With this happy victory, Trump has been busy appearing in rallies and speeches during his campaign, and he’s often known to throw shade at President Joe Biden. Recently, he claimed to have a much more “secure” mind compared to Biden.

Reports by the Mirror took note of Trump’s speech in New Hampshire and his rant about the pros of electing him President. Before he could continue, Trump was met with the outbursts of many protestors. One even called him a “dictator” in the middle of his speech. This clearly caught Trump’s attention because he immediately said, “Get him out.” But, Trump had to have the last word as his opposer was escorted away from the premises. He claimed that he’d transition to the title “only for one day” if he reigns victorious in the upcoming Presidential Elections.

After this unforeseen hiccup, he went on a furious rant. The GOP member called out Biden’s mental stability. The Head of State has often been in the hot seat due to his age, which has sparked quite a controversy over his eligibility to be re-elected.

Nobody makes fun of Joe Biden quite like Donald Trump makes fun of Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/rBDVjW7CN9 — Jason Jones (@jonesville) January 7, 2024

Trump himself has taken a dig at the President for the same. Furthermore, the twice-impeached former President also took pride in a recent dementia test for his cognitive abilities. He mentioned all his points while speaking to the crowd. Firstly, about Biden, he noted, “I don’t mind being 80, but I’m 77.” That’s a big difference.”

The GOP member continued to boast of his savvy skills and presence of mind and remarked in a moment of self-reflection, “I feel my mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago.” Whether it’s today or in the past, Trump is an emanated businessman. Moreover, he’s known to be an intellectual negotiator who can close any deal presented to him in business. Likewise, he also made a proud note of his many endorsements over the last few weeks.

President Donald Trump wraps up New Hampshire rally.



MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EgIgVClPlS — Grand Old Patriots🇺🇸 (@GrandOlPatriots) January 22, 2024

Trump gushed, saying, “Almost every politician from South Carolina is endorsing me.” Trump showed up to the event with an impressive band of supporters. One of them was reportedly South Carolina’s governor, Henry McMaster. Other members included US representatives Joe Wilson, William Timmons, and Russell Fry.

They were each seen enthusiastically cheering for Trump while he addressed the masses. Moving on, shortly after Trump announced his endorsements, South Carolina House of Representatives Speaker Murrell Smith made her support clear. She proclaimed, “If you do that and you win by a big margin here, we’ll finish the job in South Carolina.” With many turning to endorse and support Trump, the masses await his rival, Nikki Haley’s next moves in her ongoing campaign. Will Haley also end up supporting Trump, or will she continue to fight to the end? The former South Carolina governor is yet to comment on the same.

