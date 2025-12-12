Nicki Minaj Rips Gavin Newsom’s Transgender Jab At Elon Musk

Nicki Minaj is once again wading into political waters, this time taking sharp aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom following his comments about transgender children amid a public clash involving Elon Musk. The rapper’s blunt reaction has amplified a growing backlash against the Democratic governor, who is widely viewed as a potential future presidential contender.

The Nicki Minaj controversy centers on remarks Newsom made while defending California’s liberal transgender policies, including a line in which Gavin Newsom said he “wants to see trans kids.” The phrasing quickly spread online, drawing criticism and mockery from conservatives and skeptics alike. Elon Musk’s political organization shared the clip, prompting Newsom’s office to fire back with a personal jab referencing Musk’s estranged transgender child. Musk responded angrily, calling the governor’s comments inappropriate and escalating the dispute into a national talking point.

Nicki Minaj jumped into the debate on social media, openly ridiculing Newsom’s wording and political instincts. Minaj questioned how any serious national candidate could think running on such language was wise, suggesting that even adults within the transgender community would not frame the issue the way Newsom did. Her posts mixed sarcasm with criticism, portraying the governor as out of touch and politically reckless rather than compassionate or strategic.

Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace. pic.twitter.com/XYHGPnhEo9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

While Nicki Minaj has long been vocal and unapologetic in her views, her comments stood out for siding against a high-profile Democrat at a time when many celebrities avoid cross-party criticism. Her tone, while sharp, echoed a broader frustration among voters who see Newsom’s rhetoric as performative and poorly thought out.

Adding to Gavin Newsom’s growing list of celebrity critics, actress Halle Berry recently condemned the governor over his record on women’s issues. Berry called out Newsom for vetoing menopause-related healthcare legislation, stating that a leader who shows disregard for issues affecting women cannot credibly seek the presidency. Like Nicki Minaj, Berry blasted Newsom publicly. Beryry argued that dismissing concerns that impact half the population should be disqualifying for any national officeholder.

Nicki Minaj appears to condemn Newsom for trans agenda, declares ‘end of the road’ for his career:

Musician Nicki Minaj condemned California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a series of social media posts on Friday, declaring his political career is over. Newsom … https://t.co/Q5iYCABXEA — Elwin Sidney (@ElwinSidney) December 12, 2025

Together, the criticisms from Nicki Minaj and Halle Berry highlight an uncomfortable moment for Newsom as he attempts to balance progressive messaging with national ambitions. What may play well in California does not always translate cleanly on the national stage, especially when phrasing and policy decisions invite scrutiny from unexpected corners.

As the dust settles, Gavin Newsom finds himself facing criticism not just from political opponents, but from influential cultural figures who are increasingly willing to call out what they see as hypocrisy, tone-deafness, or flip-flopping. For a governor rumored to be eyeing the White House, being roasted by entertainers on both culture-war and women’s policy grounds is probably not the campaign warm-up he had in mind.