Why Social Media Got Flooded With False Rumors About Hailey Bieber Getting Pregnant: 'It’s Weird...'

According to The US Sun, speculation is rife on the internet that Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, might be pregnant. Fans have been stirred into thinking that she's expecting Justin's child after observing her during a recent outing in Hawaii. The model was seen enjoying lunch with her husband, dressed in a relaxed outfit that draped loosely over her body. A cursory look at platforms like X and TikTok revealed blurry paparazzi videos and images of Hailey's appearance in recent weeks, seemingly 'confirming' the pregnancy rumors, even though this rumor is unverified.

One user wrote, "HOLY FUCK HAILEY IS PREGNANT." Another user wrote, "I think it’s weird how Hailey Bieber is not denying the pregnancy rumors this time…she usually puts the allegations to rest immediately." Others wrote, "When Hailey Bieber officially announces her pregnancy….baby im turning my notifications off. timeline gon be a damn MESS," and, "I'm expecting Hailey Bieber to announce her pregnancy at the met gala."

Another user wished her good luck and wrote, "If Hailey Bieber IS pregnant, I'm praying she has a healthy pregnancy and delivery.. because just two years ago she had health complications like mini stroke due to blood clot and grade 5 PFO only after recovering from covid.. that's gotta make your body weak.. good luck hails."

HOLY FUCK HAILEY IS PREGNANT — tay (@colormetaay) May 1, 2024

However, one user didn't agree with the rumors and wrote, "You people are monitoring even her pregnancy now? Wow minister in chief of monitoring spirit. FYI don't bet on her being pregnant. Hailey BIEBER is a slim girl, slim girls would be pregnant for eight months and you won't even know." Even in the absence of strong evidence, the internet thinks it has deduced that Hailey’s choice of a smock dress is indicative of hiding her purported pregnancy. According to ELLE, this reasoning extends to the notion that she would only be concealing her stomach if she were expecting.

I think it’s weird how Hailey Bieber is not denying the pregnancy rumors this time…she usually puts the allegations to rest immediately 😭😭 — ℑ𝔳𝔶 𝔭𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢𝔰𝔰 💞 (@icebaybe) March 21, 2024

Even though Hailey has not confirmed anything, users on X have, nonetheless, been posting messages of congratulations. On TikTok, another video emerged showing a fan approaching Hailey and Justin after their lunch, leading viewers to once again speculate about the model's pregnancy.

Ayo Hailey Bieber is definitely pregnant. That dress and those legs will never lie annddd they are also not attending met gala.



BABY BIEBER IS COMING pic.twitter.com/QW0bJBqr9W — Pari♡🦋 (@Pariii1002) May 1, 2024

Alongside the rumors, many users commented on the couple's apparent happiness in the video despite recent reports suggesting they've been facing challenges in their marriage. Earlier this month, Hailey liked a video about a newborn baby on TikTok, and just a day later, she followed and then unfollowed a creator who posts pregnancy-related content. During the same period, Stephen Baldwin's daughter sparked speculation among fans that she might be hiding a potential baby bump.

when hailey bieber officially announces her pregnancy….baby im turning my notifications off. timeline gon be a damn MESS. — gi 14. (@th1nkinfast) May 1, 2024

In October, Hailey expressed in an interview her frustration with having to address questions about her fertility status. This sentiment stemmed from her previous experience with an ovarian cyst that caused symptoms like nausea, bloating, cramps, and emotional turmoil. Hailey is not the only one facing such challenges, as the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens have also had to deal with pregnancy rumors and fend off detractors online.