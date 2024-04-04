Donald Trump Wasn’t Prepared When He Found Melania Was Pregnant With Barron: “Happened Very Quickly”

Being the son of one of the richest people in history and the President of the United States, Barron Trump was born into a life of great wealth and fame, making him one of the luckiest kids in history. However, Donald and Melania Trump's journey to parenting was not without its twists, as the birth of their son Barron came as a surprise to the former President.

"He came home one day, and I told him he'd be a daddy," Melania told PEOPLE back in 2006. "And his reaction was … at first he needed to take it in. It was a real surprise. And then he was very happy." For Donald, the news of impending fatherhood was met with a mix of emotions. He shared his perspective in the same interview, saying, "I expected we were going to have children, so I wasn't totally surprised. But I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The news initially took aback the former president that he would be a father again, but he quickly warmed up to the idea and was thrilled about the prospect. One thing Donald Trump loved was the thrill of fatherhood. "I love to feed the baby," said Donald in the same interview. "Not because I have to, but just because I love it. A lot of times early in the morning I'll take care of him."

However, he humorously admitted that he hadn't changed a diaper for Barron, leaving that responsibility to Melania. “Over the years I have changed more than a diaper, but not on Barron,” admitted Trump, who also has four other kids with ex-wives Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. “That’s my job,” Melania chimed in to claim the responsibility.

There won't be any more baby surprises from Donald and Melania Trump. The couple had long ago chosen to stop at one biological child, even though having another was not out of the question at this point. 2013 saw Melania tell ABC News, "I don't like to say never, but my life is very busy." She added, "We are happy and my hands are full with my two boys — my big boy and my little boy!"

Melania had modeled for Vogue when seven months pregnant. “I think it’s very sexy for a woman to be pregnant. I think it’s beautiful, carrying a baby inside.” Donald appeared to concur with her, despite his infamously foul and misogynistic "humor."

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show in 2005, he commented on Melania's body during her pregnancy, per Newsweek saying, "You know, they just blow up, right? Like a blimp — in the right places. In her case, the right places. I mean she really has become a monster — in all the right places. I mean Monster most positively. She has gotten very, very large — in all the right places."

ICYMI: tRump on pregnant Melania: You know, they just blow up, right? Like a blimp...she really has become a monsterhttps://t.co/asgfaaNh8F pic.twitter.com/VzTBtf1CZ4 — KP 🐀 (@mulesrule) September 22, 2017

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 19, 2023. It has since been updated.