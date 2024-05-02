Edited Time Magazine Cover— That Gives Donald Trump Devil Horns — Goes Viral After Recent Interview

An image circulating online seems to depict the May 2024 cover of Time magazine with a clever alteration: positioning the "M" over Donald Trump's head to create a devilish appearance with red horns, as reported by Yahoo! News. However, it's a manipulated image. The actual cover, as published by the outlet, shows more of the "M" visible behind the former US President. However, by the time it was established that the photo had been altered, some X users spoke out about the quirky placement of the magazine's title over Trump's head, with many criticizing the magazine for its deceptive image.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

One person wrote, "They gave President Trump devil horns, they know he is the end of their era. Seeing Donald Trump in TIME tells me everything I need to know. He already won and they are just trying to make it acceptable for everyone." Another person said, "Time magazine gives everyone devil horns. They gave Fauci horns, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton as well. Alex Jones loves gaslighting black folks lol..."

Devil Horns on Trump, sounds about correct. pic.twitter.com/khGcc2CFsq — Lovely Dead (@lovelydedinside) May 1, 2024

Several others also pointed out what the truth was about the photo: "Except that’s not the actual cover. Trump is going to win, and I support that but doctoring a magazine cover isn’t helping anyone." Another person shared the real image and wrote, "That's a fake and superimposed photo, this is the real one bro."

Don’t let the devil on your shoulder make you fall for misinformation. This Time magazine cover is edited to make it look like Trump has horns – the original cover does not. https://t.co/JcBRS62FJc pic.twitter.com/iH9phtz3Ku — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) May 1, 2024

A few users slammed the magazine. One user wrote, "How childlike do you have to be at Time magazine to print that photo? Is that real? By the way, is Time still in existence and profitable?" A third user wrote, "Depicting political figures in certain ways can spark varied interpretations and emotions among different audiences. TIME magazine covers often reflect significant events, figures, or topics shaping public discourse. While some may perceive the portrayal of President Trump as symbolic of his impact on politics, others may view it differently. It's essential to approach media representations with critical thinking and engage in constructive dialogue about their meaning and implications for society."

Time magazine gives everyone devil horns. They gave Fauci horns, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton as well. Alex Jones loves gaslighting black folks lol... — Pacific Ocean OiL (@PacificOceanOil) April 30, 2024

The original cover is paired with an interview Time released online on April 30, titled How Far Trump Would Go. This interview is also featured in the magazine's social media posts promoting the article and a related story. It is headlined, "The Story Behind TIME's 'If He Wins' Donald Trump Cover." Trump and his senior adviser, Dan Scavino, initially shared the altered version but later removed their posts. Trump then rectified the situation by posting the correct version on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Tim is run by a bunch of toddlers...second time they have put devil horns on Trump. pic.twitter.com/5940riEQnA — Denise (@Likeshesays) May 2, 2024

However, this incident isn't the first of its kind. In 2016, when President-elect Trump was named Time's Person of the Year, the internet was more surprised by the magazine cover than the actual announcement, as reported by CBS News. The cover revealed a contemplative Trump seated in a chair inside his private residence at Trump Tower. Next to the photograph were the words "Donald Trump: President of the Divided States of America." Time, known for its playful covers, joked that many figures in the past have appeared to get extra features due to the shape of the "M" in the magazine's name.