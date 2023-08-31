Britney Spears' Feels Estranged Husband Sam Asghari 'Betrayed' and 'Manipulated' Her

Unlucky in love, "princess of pop" Britney Spears suffered yet another heartbreak when her 14-month-long marriage with fitness trainer and actor Sam Asghari ended. The 29-year-old maintained respect while confirming the divorce news on his social media; however, the pop star claimed she was "unhappy and couldn't take the pain anymore" in an Instagram post.

Their relationship has turned sour as the legal proceedings continue in court, and a source also claims the ex-couple are not talking terms, reported US Weekly. "Britney feels manipulated and betrayed by Sam," claimed an insider. After her seemingly never-ending battle for freedom from conservatorship, it's the first time she's navigating through life on her own terms.

In fact, when she met Asghari, she was still under her conservatorship governed by her father, Jamie Spears. So the source added, "This is a new chapter for Britney in more ways than one." Soon after her estranged husband filed for divorce on August 16, 2023, she was seen partying with shirtless hot men.

The singer was also spotted out and about in her white Mercedes with a mystery man near her Thousand Oaks, California, home, prompting others to wonder if the Baby One More Time singer has already moved on. Some even raised concerns over her "indifferent" behavior as she posted random dance videos on her Instagram account.

"Some people are of the opinion that Britney's on a dangerous downward spiral, and the stuff she's been [doing] hasn't done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney's welfare right now is off the charts," another source added citing her new-found independence causing fresh concerns about her mental health.

The 41-year-old singer is "focusing on herself," as per the insider, and simultaneously preparing for her much-awaited memoir The Woman in Me, which is set to release on October 24, 2023. She's also working on new music, and the source revealed, "The songs will be about freeing herself from negativity and unhealthy people."

"As far as dating goes, Britney just wants to enjoy her freedom and meet hot guys — that seems to be the priority," the source continued, per Daily Mail. "[But] it's hard to know what Britney really wants down the line — it changes so frequently." The man who was seen with Spears was later reported to be Paul Richard Soliz.

Reportedly, Soliz is Spears' former staff who was responsible for cleaning, mopping, and other house maintenance services. And apparently, he also has a criminal past record. The source added, "She was finally getting to a positive place, and then Sam filed for divorce. People are worried how all of this will affect her."

Amid all the divorce drama, Spears is bonding with her estranged family members. Her eldest sibling, Bryan, was spotted outside her house right after the news of the split circulated in the media. Another source said the singer has "always been close to Bryan." She is also re-evaluating her relationship with her mother, Lynn Spears.

The insider said, "Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, Britney's more open to possibly repairing things with her mom. She's not sure they can ever fully recover, but she's open to it." However, the Mind Your Business singer has no plans to reconcile with Dad. "Jamie is the last person she'd ever turn to. He will more than likely never be a part of her life again," claimed the source.

