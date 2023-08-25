Britney Spears Getting "Close” to Former Housekeeper With Criminal Record Amid Divorce With Sam Asghari

What's going on? Britney Spears' "romantic life" is apparently not the best amid her ongoing divorce settlement with ex-husband Sam Asghari. The 14-month-long relationship ended with a "lot of pain," as per the singer's social media statement. Despite this, a source alleged she is 'getting close' to her former staff member whom she hired for house maintenance.

Apparently, a man called Paul Richard Soliz, who reportedly has a criminal record, is receiving "attention" from the 41-year-old pop sensation amid her divorce, reported Page Six. The "Princess of Pop" has been spending time with Soliz since her split with the fitness trainer.

The insider reported that the 37-year-old man was allegedly hired as a housekeeper to "clean toilets, mop floors, and pick up trash" about a year ago at Spears' house. However, the source who claims to have full knowledge of the situation said the Baby One More Time singer has formed a "close bond" with her ex-worker and added, "I am concerned."

The source also alleged Soliz was hired without a background check, so his criminal past couldn't be disclosed. The vocalist was seen driving a white Mercedes Benz with a "mystery man" in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The "alleged" man sat in the passenger seat wearing a San Francisco Giants baseball cap, per Daily Mail.

The Toxic singer was on a day outing and was spotted going through the Starbucks drive-thru. The insiders told Page Six despite Soliz being fired from his job, Spears is spending a significant amount of time with him and is also "not trying to hide her newly-blossomed friendship" with her former staff.

When the outlet ran a search, they found Soliz had a lot of run-ins with the law. The man has allegedly been charged with multiple misdemeanors and even a felony. In April 2014, the man was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace. In another case, he was also charged with child endangerment, which was later dismissed due to a plea negotiation.

In 2016, Soliz was held for driving without a license while a separate charge of driving with a suspended license was again dismissed, as per Page Six's reports. The ex-housekeeper's most recent run-in was when he was still employed at Spears' house. He was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in December 2022.

The sources revealed since her split from the 29-year-old Asghari last week, the Criminal singer was spotted with a mystery man on several occasions, including a midnight run for chicken and the recent Starbucks drive-thru. Spears has maintained distance from her family due to unresolved past issues, especially related to her thirteen-year conservatorship.

Currently, the pop singer is relying on a handful of people, including- her manager, legal team, and older brother, Bryan Spears. Bryan has been assisting her with therapies and staying over at her place. Asghari filed for divorce on August 16 and shared a statement clarifying his stance.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always." And concluded, "S**t happens."

