Bryan Spears, Britney Spears' brother, is demonstrating increased support for her after the pop star's divorce from Sam Asghari.

According to Perez Hilton, on Wednesday, the film producer took to Instagram to seemingly bash Sam Asghari and Britney's biggest fans. In his Story, it seems that Bryan shared two cryptic messages that may have been aimed at the fitness trainer who filed for divorce from the pop star after 14 months of marriage. In addition, Bryan also expressed his displeasure with the Grammy winner's supporters: “Where’s all the supporters now that scam is out of the picture? They were only there to increase scam exposure”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan (@bryanjamesspears)

By Thursday morning, Bryan had removed the posts, leaving us uncertain about the reasons behind his actions. Nonetheless, he harbors some resentment towards both Britney Army and Sam. The best guess would be that he's insinuating the 29-year-old was primarily in the relationship to seek personal fame and wealth. Referring to him as "scam" strongly suggests there's some discord between them. But what remains unclear is why he's also involving the entire fanbase in this drama!

According to a source speaking to Page Six, Britney Spears' brother is also offering his support to the pop star during her divorce from Sam Asghari.“He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist,” the insider reveals, describing Bryan's involvement as "a positive development for the entire Spears family."

Page Six previously reported that Britney, aged 41, had been living in seclusion at her residence in Thousand Oaks, California, following the filing for divorce by her husband, Asghari, aged 29, after just 14 months of marriage. A source disclosed that the singer of Toxic was facing strained relationships, especially with her father, Jamie Spears, who had served as her conservator in the past, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. While Britney briefly met with her mother, Lynne Spears, in May, there are lingering emotional wounds, and a full reconciliation has not yet taken place.

The Grammy-winning artist has also experienced the absence of her sons, Sean Preston, aged 17, and Jayden, aged 16, who recently relocated to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline. In contrast to many others in Britney's close circle, her brother Bryan, aged 46, remained relatively low-profile during her extended conservatorship ordeal, during which she became estranged from most of her family and loved ones. He only publicly addressed her legal situation once, confessing on a podcast in July 2020 that “having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

When Britney tied the knot with Asghari in June 2022, reports suggested that she had extended an invitation to her brother Bryan. Subsequently, Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, asserted that they couldn't attend due to a prior engagement. Nevertheless, the Hold Me Closer singer later contradicted these reports by denying that her brother had been included on the star-studded guest list. She expressed her sentiments to him through an Instagram message, stating, "You hurt me and you know it," as reported by Page Six.

