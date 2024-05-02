Joy Behar Silences ‘The View’ Audience Following Applause for Her Ectopic Pregnancy: ‘Shut Up’

Joy Behar, popular for her candid and sometimes controversial remarks on The View, didn’t hold back during a recent episode, creating a buzz with two notable incidents. The first involved her blunt response to the audience’s applause over her experience with an ectopic pregnancy, while the second featured her playful question to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin about being on drugs.

The episode kicked off with discussions about the 2024 election and concerns over women’s reproductive rights. Whoopi Goldberg expressed her lack of worry about Donald Trump’s potential re-election, citing his previous statements about deciding the course of women’s pregnancies. Goldberg remarked, “I am not worried because I do believe women, in particular, don’t want somebody who says — and he only had to say it once — ‘I am going to decide what a woman’s pregnancy is going to be.' That is what he said. I don’t think women want to hear that,” as reported by Decider.

Watch Joy Behar tell #TheView audience to "shut up" after they applauded her ectopic pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/dBvvlKYICB — Decider (@decider) May 1, 2024

Moreover, Sara Haines hopped in the conversation and emphasized, “The bills they are trying to pass — if it were President Trump — is life at conception. So I just want to remind you, in a country where we’re seeing a lot of fertility issues, those go off the table. Because the ‘at fertilization’ will eliminate IVF in this country.” Amid this serious discussion, Behar shared a personal anecdote about her ectopic pregnancy ( a condition that could have had serious consequences under strict laws) Behar asserted, “I had an ectopic pregnancy once and if the laws were in place then, I would probably not be sitting here. For those of you applauding that, shut up.”

View this post on Instagram

Later in the episode, Behar’s classic wit emerged gain during a conversation with Griffin. When Griffin expressed being in a good mood but raised concerns about the probability of Trump winning in the upcoming election due to his legal drama. As per The Wrap, Griffin remarked, “So, I’m in such a good mood today, and I hate to raise this point, but I have to. We’ve got to ring some alarm bells. The election’s seven months out — I don’t trust polling, I do agree with that. I think you can take it on aggregate, and if the polls on aggregate are to be believed, Donald Trump very well may be president in seven months.” Behar playfully questioned if Griffin's mood was due to drug use. Behar added, “Why are you in a good mood again? What was the reason? What are you, on some kind of drug or something?”

Image Source: Getty Images

Furthermore, in the show, the cast also argued whether it’s okay to ask someone if they’re on a drug while discussing Barbra Streisand and Melissa McCarthy's drama. In recent news, on social media Streisand asked McCarthy, “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” Although after she was slammed for her action, she swiftly apologized for her unplanned deed and wrote, “OMG. I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy, who I sang with on my ‘Encore’ album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”