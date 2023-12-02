In the realm of celebrity romances, the whirlwind relationship between NFL star Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift has grabbed the attention of fans and media alike. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently expressed his gratitude to Swift for her social media support, revealing a cute nickname for the Grammy-winning singer. As the couple continues to explore the spotlight, this episode adds another adorable chapter to their love story. Kelce recently achieved a significant career milestone, becoming the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards and the first Chiefs player to bag this feat. The Chief’s Instagram post celebrating his accomplishment accumulated attention not only from fans but also from a notable well-wisher, Swift herself. The singer’s presence among the thousands of likes and posts did not go unnoticed, igniting a heartwarming exchange between the couple.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Hogan

Also Read: Here’s Why Swifties Suspect Taylor Swift’s Relationship Issues With Ex Joe Alwyn Began in 2021

As reported by Page Six, in a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL player could not help but express his appreciation for Swift’s support. "Gotta love the support," Jason remarked, teasing his brother. "Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?" Kelce gushed while asserting, “Thanks, Tay, I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting. I don’t know if she’s a tight-end fan or not; I’ll have to ask her.” Travis affectionately referred to the global icon as "Tay," letting slip a cute nickname that fans were quick to embrace. While Travis tends to keep his personal life prominently private, the podcast episode facilitated a rare insight into his relationship with Swift. This glimpse into their dynamic adds a layer of authenticity to their romance, portraying the genuine support they share for each other's endeavors.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Entertainment Tonight reports a previous interview with WSJ Magazine in which Travis opened up about his experience of being with Swift, describing it as “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing; I’m learning every day. Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.” The heartwarming revelation of Swift’s nickname provides fans with a more intimate understanding of their bond. As the brothers continued with their podcast, they shared an amusing story about a fan who received one of Travis’ gloves after a Chiefs game and happened to be a ‘Swiftie.’ The exchange prompted a humorous acknowledgment from Jason, stating, "Let's be honest, who's not a Swiftie at this point," Travis agreed, "I mean, touché."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Set to Enjoy Quality Time With Travis Kelce in $6 Million Kansas City Mansion

Travis’ heartfelt acknowledgment and sweet nickname for Swift offer a delightful glimpse into the personal dynamics of their relationship. As the couple continues to navigate the challenges of fame and maintain a sense of authenticity, fans eagerly await more heartwarming moments that define their love story. In the ever-evolving landscape of celebrity romances, Travis and Swift's connection stands out as a genuine and endearing tale.

More from Inquisitr

Friends of Travis Kelce Are Convinced That His Romance With Taylor Swift Is the ‘Real Deal’

Taylor Swift Meets Family of Deceased 23-Year-Old Fan and Hosts Them at Sao Paulo Performance