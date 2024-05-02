Taylor Swift Cringed at Travis Kelce After He Yelled ‘Viva Las Vegas’ at Gala, Lip Reader Claims

An experienced lip reader claims that pop sensation Taylor Swift was mortified by her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's extravagant behavior during his best friend Patrick Mahome's charity event over the weekend. Squid Game: The Challenge star Jackie Gonzalez, who is deaf, posted an Instagram video of herself interpreting the 14-time Grammy winner's facial expressions as she cringed at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's humorous "Viva Las Vegas" shout, PageSix reported.

The 34-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion was seen in the video standing on stage with a microphone. The pop star's response to his shout into the microphone was captured on tape. According to Gonzalez's interpretation, the Fortnight singer commented, "That again," to Mahomes, who was seated behind her. “I can’t do it,” Swift allegedly added, as she shook her head from side to side. Gonzalez seems to have accurately mimicked Swift's lip movements when reciting her alleged remarks. “This is my Roman empire,” the expert lip reader captioned the Instagram clip, adding, “Disclaimer: Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged.”

Kelce previously performed the same routine during this year's Super Bowl after his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers. At the Gala, Swift and Kelce displayed their affection, as the NFL star couldn't take his hands off his leading woman. The athlete was observed attempting to strike up a conversation with an attendee while standing behind the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and giving her shoulder several kisses. The 34-year-old Grammy winner chuckled and grinned at Kelce's PDA. At the fundraiser on Saturday, the duo was "affectionate all night," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight.

“The support is there for one another,” the insider, who gushed on Sunday about their "overall happiness," said. “The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love,” the source added. Several private moments between the two were captured on tape, including Kelce squeezing his girlfriend's behind.

An attendee posted a video of Swift and Kelce together, in which they appeared "adorable" as Kelce guided Swift across the room's many seats and tables while holding her hand, per PageSix. Both 34-year-old Swift and Kelce appeared to be enjoying themselves, as seen by a video that a visitor uploaded showed Swift grinning and laughing while Kelce got a football that Patrick threw from the stage. Subsequently, Kelce, while announcing that Swift is selling some of her tickets in the live auction, referred to Swift as his "significant other," delighting fans.

“Alright, alright, alright, I think I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other alternate item that wasn’t on the docket. Um, has anybody heard of the Eras Tour?” he teased into the microphone while the crowd cheered.