Taylor Swift’s Adorable Facial Expressions and Killer Dance Moves Impress Fans at VMAs 2023

Without a doubt, Taylor Swift stole the show at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, and not just for her incredible tally of victories. After all, was said and done, the Anti-Hero singer left with a total of nine prizes, but what truly caught viewers' attention were her charming star-struck emotional reactions on stage as she accepted the honors, as well as her carefree wild dance moves in the crowd.

Swifties noticed how much Taylor was enjoying herself during the performances. Perhaps Swift was simply in the mood to chill and listen to other musicians after wrapping up the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour a few weeks ago and looks like she did exactly that.

taylor swift singing along to cool for the summer by demi lovato. they did this for me pic.twitter.com/b8ps8AaDCg — ng ⚔️ (@L0VES0BADLY) September 13, 2023

Swift's unbridled enthusiasm was undoubtedly the most memorable aspect of Tuesday's event, whether it was the way she danced wholeheartedly and carefree to her fellow pop stars, the way she playfully chatted with everyone around her, or the way she excitedly drank and posed for pictures with other stars and fans alike, per Entertainment Tonight. Swift had no difficulty displaying some seductive dance skills, whether she was dancing to Demi Lovato's Cool for the Summer or Doja Cat's Paint the Town Red.

Thanks to multiple internet-dominating moments throughout the VMA ceremony, like "feelin' the groove" and "destroying expensive bling," Taylor Swift not only left with some hardware but also won the internet. Swift also demonstrated true friendship, winning hearts when she was spotted in the audience clapping and waving her hands in the air like a devoted superfan after Selena Gomez and Rema won the VMA for Best Afrobeats, per TMZ.

How important is Taylor Swift to the #VMAs? There is a camera operator tasked with filming her continuously during the live performances onstage. pic.twitter.com/ukSvGhqsUd — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 13, 2023

The cutest moment came when *NSYNC presented her with the Best Pop Award and Swift couldn’t handle it at all! The Best Pop winner praised the boy band reunion of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick. Taylor also thanks the 'Bye Bye Bye' singers for gifting her friendship bracelets!

"I had ... I had your dolls ... like are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? What are you ... there’s something ... they’re gonna ... they’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is," she gushed as she accepted her award. "You’re pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands ... really, it’s too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets," she said.

Taylor Swift reacting to NSYNC reuniting at the #VMAs is all of us. pic.twitter.com/HoK7MksnCi — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2023

Taylor Swift tied the record for the most VMA nominations in a single night, making her the clear winner of the 2023 Video Music Awards on September 12. The singer increased her lifetime tally of victories to 23, which puts her second only to Beyoncé. Her nine awards included video, song, album, and artist of the year. According to TODAY, Swift won almost every one of the 11 prizes she was nominated for.

🚨 taylor swift explaining the lyrics of shakira's session 53 to rina yang and sabrina carpenter right after the performance



"she's 22... she says, she says like um... i have no idea" pic.twitter.com/NyKiacjyYU — fai (taylor's version) 🧜🏼‍♀️⏳ (@SHAKIRAFIXATI0N) September 13, 2023

