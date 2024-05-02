Kim Kardashian Gets Slammed for Copying Bianca Censori in Latest Pic Featuring Short Hair and Sheer Top

Kim Kardashian has yet again landed in hot soup with her recent posts on her Instagram handle. Reports have surfaced alleging similarities between a recent photo shared by Kardashian and a previous image by Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife. The entrepreneur and reality star posed in a black ensemble with a pink bob hairdo. Kardashian also flaunts, boots reminiscent of West's Yeezy version.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jose Perez

The Kardashians, star has been seen donning sheer bodysuits and daring plunging tops lately. Amid rumors about her relationship with her ex-husband, the recent fashion and hairstyle choices, including a stylish bob reminiscent of Bianca's, have led PR expert Ryan McCormick to suggest that they could be seen as a deliberate message to West. "It wouldn't surprise me if Kim purposely created the post knowing that emulating Kanye's new wife would likely garner a ton of interest," McCormick told the Mirror. "If that's not the case, psychologically speaking Kim may be doing these particular photos in an attempt to prove to Kanye that she wears it better. Kardashian may still have some unresolved matters with her ex and this could be a means of grabbing his attention," the PR expert added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

People took to Kardashian's comment section as they drew comparisons with Censori. @amypreston29 commented, "I couldn't tell if this was his ex-wife or his current wife." While another user @cperlick96 wrote, "It’s giving kaynes gf if it was nude nylon." Meanwhile, others commented on the mother of four's hairdo, @blackbarbie824 saying, "It's giving I fried my hair with bleach let's hide it with some pink make it look wet, and hope for the best." Amidst rumors about Kardashian's relationship status with Odell Beckham Jr., comparisons arose between a recent topless photo of Kardashian and a previous image of Censori.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

This is not the first time Kradshian drew the attention of her followers with her style resembling her ex-husband's current partner. Kadarshian previously, made headlines for stepping out in an ensemble inspired by the 29-year-old architect. Many were surprised when she posted a photo on Instagram, dressed in an oversized fur coat and sheer tights, with one breast nearly exposed, prompting double takes from viewers per Metro. Meanwhile, numerous headlines have been generated by Censori's progressively daring fashion choices, notably a public appearance where she appeared nearly nude, sparking concerns about potential influence or control by her musician husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Following the birth of their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, the celebrity couple called it quits in 2021, with Kardashian filing for divorce. The divorce was finalized in 2022. Subsequently, West secretly tied the knot with Censori, and they've been closely bonded ever since. Reports surfaced recently suggesting that while Kardashian and Censori maintain an amicable relationship, the future lawyer reportedly prefers Censori to dress more conservatively around the children and has made this request known.