Sunny Hostin Replaced By This Reality Star on 'The View' While She Goes Missing In Action

During Thursday, July 27, episode of The View, the panel had a slightly different lineup. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were present as co-hosts. Ana Navarro, a part-time co-host was absent. She frequently commutes between Miami and New York which accounts for her non-appearance. More surprisingly, in addition, to Ana, Sunny Hostin was also absent, and an unconventional host took her place at the desk.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: ‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg Mocked by Co-hosts for Her “Aliens and Ghosts Are Among Us” Comments

On this week's episode of The View, Rachel Lindsay, renowned for her role as the lead in Season 13 of ABC's The Bachelorette, stepped in to join the co-hosts. Interestingly, she sat in Sunny Hostin's chair for the day. During the show's introduction, Whoopi acknowledged Sunny's absence. "So, Sunny's out today. Rachel Lindsay is here. She's an author, attorney, and media personality, and all-around really great gal," she said.

Image Source: Youtube | @TheView

Whoopi didn't provide further details regarding Sunny's absence. Instead, she delved into various topics of the day, including the strike. Rachel didn't have the opportunity to speak initially. At the time, it remained uncertain when Sunny will return or the specific reason behind her initial absence. Some speculated that she might be busy promoting her recently released book, Summer on Sag Harbor.

Later on Thursday, Hostin provided the audience with insight into her absence from The View. Instead of being on the show, she appeared on Here and Now with Sandra Bookman to discuss her newly released novel, Summer on Sag Harbor. Hostin shared a photo on Instagram posing with Bookman, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to chat about her book. This post clarifies the reason for her brief absence from The View. Furthermore, Hostin has been actively promoting and discussing her latest novel through various platforms, including Instagram, talk shows, and interviews.

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at Conservative Critics Over 'Barbie' Criticism: "It's a Doll Movie"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

The View's official Twitter account also shared the day's lineup, announcing Lindsay as the "guest co-host" for the day. The tweet mentioned the segments, including the latest #HotTopics and an appearance by Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Lindsay is apparently filling in temporarily for Hostin, who is set to return as a regular host on Friday.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Throws Her Foot on Table to Display Quirky Shoes Leaving Fans Stunned

.@TheView is LIVE with guest co-host @TheRachLindsay — coming up this morning:



📌 The latest #HotTopics



📌 Former Congressman @BetoORourke joins us



📌 and more pic.twitter.com/4gko2u5c0m — The View (@TheView) July 27, 2023

Rachel's current stint as a co-host on The View isn't her first experience in this role. Back in January, she stepped in as a host for an extended period when Whoopi was unavailable. Her recurring appearances on the show have sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of her auditioning for a more permanent position. Some viewers speculated that she might be a potential replacement for Whoopi during her absence or possibly for Sunny. While that didn't happen, Rachel's return as a guest co-host is well-received by both the show's fans and her fellow co-hosts, demonstrating her popularity on the talk show.

Image Source: Youtube | @TheView

On Twitter, enthusiastic fans have been expressing their strong desire to see Lindsay secure a permanent spot on The View. Some are even speculating whether the show is using her appearances as an audition to gauge her compatibility with the audience. The overwhelming support from fans showcases the extent of Lindsay's popularity and the potential for a more lasting role on the show.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8702979/the-view-sunny-hostin-missing-rachel-lindsay-bachelorette-fillin/

https://meaww.com/is-sunny-hostin-being-replaced-reality-star-rachel-lindsay-joins-the-view-co-hosts-as-fill-in-for-her

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvNX_7UukHe/?hl=en

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Ana Navarro Over Joy Behar 'Fired' Remark on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg Storms off ‘The View’ Over Heated Miranda Lambert Selfie Debate: “I’m Leaving Y’all”