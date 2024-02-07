Drone Footage Captures Kanye West's $6m Yeezy HQ Roof Being Ripped Off and Filled with Dumpsters

In an astonishing turn of events, a captivating drone video has surfaced, revealing the aftermath of Kanye West's bold move to gut and transform his $6.7 million Yeezy headquarters in West Hollywood. Once more, Kanye amazed onlookers as workers tore down his showroom. Photos and special aerial shots from The U.S. Sun show the 7,400-square-foot area being transformed into a busy construction zone. The once-gray building is now filled with metal beams, benches, forklifts, and piles of materials. Trash cans and paint pots are scattered around the spacious showroom, which is buzzing with construction activity

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Notably, the roofless structure has become a subject of intrigue, with huge sheets of material strewn about. Workers, captured in photos pacing the property, are diligently trying to ward off homeless individuals who have set up camp. A wooden board often shields the main door in the side alleyway, reinforcing efforts to keep unwanted visitors at bay. West has quietly returned to West Hollywood, where he now lives just a stone's throw away from the mysterious new Yeezy HQ. Despite keeping his plans for the space under wraps, it's clear that West's investment reflects his taste for the unconventional. Interestingly, the headquarters, acquired last March through his Oxpaha LLC, shares an address with CSC, a hub for major corporations like Apple, Amazon, and Starbucks. This connection, coupled with Bianca Censori's role as special power of attorney, adds layers to the intrigue surrounding West's business endeavors.

Kanye West’s Yeezy HQ Graffitied and Homeless Camps Emerge Amidst Creative Hiatus In a recent episode of her reality series, Kim Kardashian hinted at Kanye West's modest living situation post-divorce, suggesting he may have become more humble over time. https://t.co/6IsxR2jKOo — Male Deogratius (@OmusawoTintah) January 7, 2024

Sources close to the rapper reveal that the Yeezy HQ is a versatile venue, hosting private fashion events and collaborative workdays with Yeezy employees utilizing sewing machines. The space is more than a conventional store, as evident from the covered windows on the exterior, emphasizing its distinctive purpose. Despite facing setbacks in his career and cancellations from major entities, West remains resilient in his pursuits. The rapper, dropped by talent agency CAA and prominent brands like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga, continues to forge ahead with his fashion ambitions as per CNBC. His Yeezy clothing line, relaunched with the assistance of American Apparel founder Dov Charney, reflects a determination to reestablish his presence in the industry.

While West's career may have faced turbulence, he is unwavering in his creative endeavors, simultaneously recording his upcoming album, Vultures, with collaborator Ty Dollar $ign. Despite challenges, he maintains an air of financial stability, evident from his global travels alongside his wife, Censori. Currently residing in the five-star Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Strip, West's recent departure to Orlando, Florida, suggests a continuous pursuit of artistic endeavors, notably highlighted by his appearance at Travis Scott's performance on February 1. As the rapper orchestrates transformations in his Yeezy HQ, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the next chapter in West's extraordinary journey.