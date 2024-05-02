Jimmy Kimmel Receives Mixed Response for Teasing Travis Kelce as Taylor Swift’s ‘Broke Boyfriend'

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and now the highest-paid player in his position in the NFL, found himself the subject of a humorous yet harsh jab from Jimmy Kimmel on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Despite Kelce’s impressive $34 million contract extension, Kimmel humorously labeled Kelce as Taylor Swift’s "broke boyfriend." The playful dig came as Kimmel congratulated Kelce on his lucrative contract extension.

Kimmel exclaimed, “Congratulations to Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is now the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.” However, Kimmel added a twist to the congratulations by highlighting, "Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?"

Jimmy Kimmel talking about Taylor’s record-breaking Top 14 takeover & Travis’ new contract during his monologue!



Kimmel’s joke sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some finding it amusing while others criticized it. One fan wrote, "What a way to minimize him just for money." Another fan added, "That is not nice. Dude ain’t broke. At all." A third fan remarked, "Hey does he ever shut up??" Another fan exclaimed, “PS @Jimmykimmel we know you were trying to make a joke at Travis' expense BUT don't forget he has a record-breaking deal with his bro for their amazing podcast, commercials, etc his #NFL contract is part of his net worth, broke b/f" doesn't land cuz he's no mooch.”

As per PEOPLE, during his monologue, Kimmel also added, “Another weird thing about dating Taylor Swift is you can be one of the great players of all time, and this is the reaction you get to your contract extension.” He then shared a screenshot of a selfie video of Kelce which was posted by Chiefs.

Swifties had filled the comment box with all sorts of comments. One fan wrote, “His eyes full of tears [crying emoji] this baby.” Another echoed the same emotion and added, “he’s so baby girl.” To which Kimmel quipped, “I’m not sure if he’s a football player or a kitten.”

Kelce recently signed a 2 years contract with the Chiefs to make him the highest-paid tight end in the league. He was beyond happy as during his New Heights podcast he exclaimed, "I'm so fricking thankful to (general manager) Brett Veach, (president) Mark Donovan, coach (Andy) Reid -- Big Red, I love you, big guy -- and obviously (owner) Clark Hunt. The Hunt family has been unbelievable to not only myself and this Kansas City community, but they've just been so generous since I've been here in making it feel like home. For the past [11] years I've been able to make this place exactly that, and I've loved every single second of it.”

In other news, the couple was recently seen in Las Vegas attending Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation gala. The video of the gala went viral where Swift and Kelce were captured in various PDA situations.

As per the Independent, one source revealed, “The pair kept a low profile as they held hands and danced to various hits, including a few of Taylor’s that were played inside. The two didn’t leave each other’s side, and were seen with smiles on their faces.”