Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce is Looking Forward to 'Feast on KFC' on Thanksgiving Day

NFL star Travis Kelce recently revealed on the New Heights podcast that he will spend Thanksgiving alone in Missouri, opting for a KFC feast. As the Kelce brothers discussed their holiday plans after a Monday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, they revealed that Travis and his brother Jason would not be celebrating together. Jason, 36, will be in Pennsylvania with his wife, Kylie, and their three daughters, while Travis, 34, will be in Missouri, reports People.

Travis declared, "I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here." However, Jason invited Travis to make a "quick trip" to Pennsylvania, ensuring he wouldn't be alone for the holiday. Travis was then reassured that there would be plenty of food. In their younger days, Thanksgiving wasn't complete in the Kelce household unless they played pickup football at a local elementary school. Surprisingly, turkey is not the star of their Thanksgiving feast. Jason revealed that they were never big turkey eaters as kids, preferring "pork chops" as the main course.

Travis Kelce says he will not be spending thanksgiving with Taylor Swift and will be eating KFC alone. pic.twitter.com/FJSrAY5GT4 — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 22, 2023

While Jason enjoys Thanksgiving, Travis may have mixed feelings, especially given their father's "screaming" to finish his food, which, according to Jason, frequently ended in tears. Travis, labeled "super picky" by his brother, revealed his preferred Thanksgiving menu, which includes honey-baked ham, mac and cheese, and their mother Donna Kelce's dinner rolls. Despite spending Thanksgiving alone, Travis and the Chiefs kicked off the holiday season with a "Friendsgiving" over the weekend. Travis described it as an "awesome" experience, per E! News.

Travis Kelce Shares He'll Be on His Own for Thanksgiving — and Will Be 'Feasting on KFC' https://t.co/0bHvQCWe00 — People (@people) November 22, 2023

The podcast episode also discussed the recent Eagles vs. Chiefs game, which pitted the brothers against each other for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl. Travis expressed dissatisfaction with his performance, admitting, "I’m just not playing my best football right now, man, and it’s pissing me off every f------ time I go out there," he admitted. The team overall, though, is "still together, and that's all that f------ matters," he said.

"Nobody’s pointing fingers... Guys are getting fired up because guys wanna be successful, I’m one of them. But we’re still a tight-knit group, you know what I mean, and as long as you got that, you got a fighting chance, man," Travis added.

After the game, the Kelce brothers shared an emotional moment on the field. Jason congratulated Travis and expressed his love and admiration for him. In the midst of Thanksgiving preparations and football musings, Travis revealed that he had never cooked a turkey in his life.

Earlier in the podcast series, Jason made the amusing observation that Travis plays better when Taylor Swift is in the audience. The Eagles Center highlighted Travis's statistical difference in performance when Swift is present versus when she is not. Fans are left wondering about the dynamics of his personal life as the NFL star navigates his solo Thanksgiving with a KFC feast, particularly in light of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Many fans took to Twitter to air their concerns about the NFL star spending his holiday alone. KFC even tweeted in response to the People Magazine story, stating, "Thanksgiving Feast (KFC’s Version)" as a way of using this opportunity for advertisement. This comes amid many people's boycott of the brand in view of the company's financial support of Israel.

