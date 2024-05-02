Stormy Daniels' Pal Predicts Powerful Testimony Against Donald Trump: "Look Him Dead In The Face..."

Alana Evans spilled the tea in a CNN interview with Abby Phillip about her buddy Stormy Daniels and how she is gearing up for what could be an epic showdown in court. Evans gave us a sneak peek into Daniels' mindset. According to her, Daniels expects to confront former President Donald Trump in the court. Evans expressed confidence in Daniels' readiness to face the trial. She described her as 'an incredible woman' who has remained steadfast throughout the process, as per Radar Online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

"She's been very solid," Evans declared. She also insisted Daniels has exhibited unwavering resolve, suggesting that the sex worker will prove a formidable witness. "Honestly, I would imagine that she's ready for this. We have all been waiting for some sort of justice to come out of this situation."

At the center of the whole issue is the alleged 2006 sexual encounter between Daniels and Trump that eventually resulted in hush money payments to her. He has stated all of it never happened. However, Evans asserted that all doubts have dissipated. "At this point, I don't think anyone is denying the idea of what happened when we were in Tahoe. I don't think that people still believe that there's no truth." Her conviction stems from personal involvement: Evans says she was invited to join the tryst but declined.

While Trump's legal team will undoubtedly attack Daniels' credibility, Evans predicted her friend wasn't about to change her mind. "Stormy has been incredibly honest since day one, as soon as she was allowed to be, you know, once they dealt with the NDA issues." According to Evans, Daniels relishes the chance to finally share her truth openly in court.

"I think what's going to be going through Stormy's mind is this is the moment that she has to look him dead in the face and call it out for what it is and finally be able to put her voice to the truth in a way that we've all been waiting for." Evans said while acknowledging Trump's continued denials, drawing parallels to Michael Cohen's initial stance before his dramatic reversal. "Michael Cohen called all of us liars and we see exactly where Michael Cohen is now, standing on the side of Stormy supporting his role in this. So, I think there's a lot of players at hand and I think that justice will prevail."

When Phillip asked if she had any advice for Daniels, Evans simply responded, "I think my advice for Stormy would just be to stay strong, take a deep breath and tell your truth." Inevitably, Evans contemplated the broader implications and doubted the trial would dent Trump's zealous support base. "His supporters are fanatical. They don't care. They've made it very clear it doesn't matter what he says or what he does. They're going to stand by him." However, for Evans personally, the prospective testimony represents justice that is long overdue. "It brings so much happiness to me to see that now the truth is all going to be put for everyone to see through this trial. And so I'm pleased that we're finally here," as per Mediaite.