Following Tom Brady’s Cryptic Comment, Gisele Bundchen Maintains She Isn't Taking Things Personally

Gisele Bündchen led her fans to peek into her mindful lifestyle, highlighting that she's not going to take things personally anymore. After ex-husband Tom Brady, 46, posted a cryptic message about a 'cheating heart,' the supermodel revealed her secret when a fan inquired about her mantra for life on Instagram Stories. Bündchen expressed her focus on the mantra 'Don't take things personally' in the video as she appeared in a teal tank top with her hair styled in a messy braid.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Tara Reid Admits of Dating Tom Brady in the Past, Says “He Was a Really Nice Guy”

In her video message, Bündchen shared, "I have so many [mantras], but I think at this moment, I like, 'Don't take things personally.' That's the one I'm working on, I'm focusing on at this moment." This disclosure comes approximately a month after the 46-year-old former football star posted a cryptic message on social media quoting the late Muhammad Ali. The quote draws a comparison between the 'lying cheating heart' versus a 'loving merciful heart.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The context behind Brady's message remained unclear, but it surfaced over a year after his divorce from Bündchen following 13 years of marriage. Reports indicated a significant disagreement between the couple when Brady announced his return to football for the 2022-2023 season. However, Bündchen clarified later that Brady's career choice was not a factor in their separation. In an interview with Vanity Fair in March 2023, she expressed her sincere desire for Brady's happiness and success, stating, "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Also Read: Gisele Bündchen Evades Discussing Ex Tom Brady’s Reconciliation With Irina Shayk, Here's Why

The divorce between Bündchen and Brady was finalized in October 2022. The former couple shares two children, Benjamin (14) and Vivian (11), while Brady has a son, Jack (16), from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Since the divorce, Brady has been linked to model Irina Shayk, although sources suggest he is not exclusively dating her. Simultaneously, Bündchen has been seen spending time with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, although discussions about a relationship between them appear to be premature. Even after finalizing their divorce a year ago, Brady and Bündchen have managed to maintain a commendable co-parenting dynamic for their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

Honestly I know nothing about Gisele personally but good for her, put her family first. — Chris Morgan (@LMFCMO) October 29, 2022

Also Read: Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Photographed Together at Leonardo Dicaprio’s Private Art Basel Event

In a recent exclusive report from US Weekly, the mature and effective communication between Brady and Bündchen has taken center stage as they prioritize their children's well-being post-divorce. ​An insider shared, "Tom and Gisele have navigated their co-parenting relationship really well. They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage. Their children spend equal amounts of time with both parents, which works out great all around."

More from Inquisitr

Take a Look Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Mature Coparenting Approach, a Year After Divorce

When Donald Trump Told Jared Kushner That Tom Brady 'Could Have Been' His Son-In-Law