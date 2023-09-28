The realm of celebrity wellness often takes fans on a wild journey into unconventional health practices. From Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous jade egg to Kim Kardashian's vampire facials, it seems like Hollywood's elite are always looking for the next big thing in wellness, even if it's not scientifically backed. Among these celebrities, once Katy Perry, the pop sensation also hopped onto the wellness wagon. Her hack involved a rather unconventional choice – enemas!

During an appearance on the Australian radio show "Smallzy's Surgery," Perry spilled beans about her unique never heard before health regimen, She states, “So I did this thing called panchakarma — it stems from India and it’s Ayurvedic eating and cleansing. You do lots of enemas, It gets all the crap out of you — every pun intended, There’s ancient ways to heal yourself besides just taking a pill, which is something I love to always investigate.” This holistic practice originates from Ayurveda, an ancient Indian approach to healthy living that dates back over 5,000 years.

According to National Post, Panchakarma, the practice Perry was once indulging in, is rooted in Ayurveda, which focuses on holistic health through several lifestyle alterations, including yoga, meditation, healthy eating, and the use of medicinal herbs. The supreme goal of Ayurveda is to improve one’s overall health and well-being. Panchakarma itself comprises five therapies, or "pancha" in Sanskrit, tailored to an individual's specific needs based on their ailments. One of these therapies involves enemas, typically using a mixture of herbs, oils, or water. While it may sound overwhelming, supporters believe it helps in excretion of toxins and acquiring balance within the body.

In Ayurveda, the body consists of five elements: earth, fire, water, air, and ether, with three humors, known as vata, pitta, and kapha, influencing health. When these humors fluctuate due to factors like poor diet, stress and lifestyle, toxins can accumulate in the digestive system. Ayurvedic proponents believe that by purging these harmful toxins, one can restore balance and improve their health. Doctors are cautious about suggesting enemas for individuals who are healthy. Dr. Jihong Chen, who specializes in treating severe constipation and defecation disorders, suggests that the colon is designed to store waste, and enemas may not be necessary for maintaining a healthy body.

Dr. Bruno Salena, who has visited and observed Ayurvedic hospitals in India, was skeptical regarding the benefits of panchakarma, particularly the idea of detoxification. Both Dr. Salena and Dr. Chen contemplate use of enemas for healthy individuals, citing potential risks such as bowel tears, dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, infections, and bleeding. While Perry's enthusiasm for Ayurvedic practices like enemas may be entertaining, it's essential to approach such wellness trends with caution. The medical community stresses the importance of evidence-based practices and encourages individuals to prioritize a balanced lifestyle for their overall well-being.

