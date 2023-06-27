Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Shares a Rare Makeup-Free Picture Post Glam Shots With Supermodel Mom

Leni Klum, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, recently made a rare move that is being lauded by netizens. The young model and daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum shared a makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram that created a buzz over the internet. The budding model looked stunning with her fresh face as she sported a pink, purple, and white headband with a bow in the close-up shot. Leni is seen wearing a pale gray robe in the image as she looks effortless and natural in the snap with a bare face.

Leni has been making waves in the fashion industry since embarking on her journey as a model. She started modeling in 2021 when she was the face of Vogue Germany's cover. Ever since her debut the young model has been able to grasp many ambitious projects like the ones with Versace and Dior. As a proud mom, Heidi expressed her pride in Leni's achievements on her social media. "I'm so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU ​​are," she wrote in German.

Recently, Heidi received backlash when she shared a post on Instagram featuring herself and Leni posing in lingerie for the brand Intimissimi's campaign. Some fans deemed the photoshoot inappropriate, while others were amused by the mother-daughter duo posing together looking fit and pretty. However, the trolls took a toll and it led Heidi to disable comments on her Instagram account, as per Daily Mail.

In another heartwarming family moment, Heidi, Leni, and Heidi's mother Erna posed together in a family portrait. The image, shared earlier this month, showcased the three generations of the Klum family. The photo was praised by fans and followers as they couldn't keep their eyes off the women and their charming smiles. Heidi wore a pale pink top with her signature blonde hair styled, while Leni looked radiant in her honey-blonde hair and natural nude-toned makeup. Grandmother Erna donned a pretty pink floral print blouse with a pearl necklace.

Klum, a mother of four, has dabbled in various careers throughout her life, be it modeling, television, or entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, Leni, who seems to have followed in the footsteps of her mother, loves her work. The young Klum is making sure she marks her presence in the fashion industry with her confidence and uniqueness, something completely her own.

