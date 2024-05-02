Anne Hathaway's 'Tonight Show' Interview Gets Awkward as Her Question is Answered in 'Silence'

Anne Hathaway's recent appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon took a different turn than expected, and both Hathaway and the audience had a moment of laughter. The interstellar actress was there to talk about her upcoming movie, "The Idea of You", but things suddenly turned awkward as she came to know that the audience hasn't read the book on which the movie is based on.

“We don’t read. This is the Tonight Show. You wanna go over to Stephen Colbert if you wanna get people that read books.”



You could hear a PIN DROP I’m fucking crying help ??? 💀 pic.twitter.com/0B6Q0b53jY — Taylor Robinson (@finelytaylored) April 30, 2024

The room fell into silence, prompting Fallon to playfully interject with a quip about the reading habits of "The Tonight Show" audience. As mentioned by Page Six, The exchange was light-hearted, with Fallon joking, "We do Audible here,” You want to go to Stephen Colbert if you want to get people to read books. Lame!" He added a comedic touch, mentioning Audible as a more accessible option for their audience. Hathaway, though momentarily embarrassed, gracefully laughed off the moment while covering her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

She even joined in on the banter, humorously questioning, "What’s a book?" Her ability to navigate the unexpected situation with humor and grace endeared her even more to fans, who flooded social media with praise for her professionalism and wit. On platforms like X (formerly Twitter), viewers couldn't help but applaud Hathaway's composure, with comments pouring in about the hilarity and authenticity of the moment. One fan expressed, "This is seriously so funny I can’t stop thinking about it. Anne is fighting for her life up there and handling it like a pro." Another echoed the sentiment, noting, "I felt it was funny but a put down of his show and his audience. Very self-deprecating to say that they don’t read—or really that no one reads books anymore.

This is seriously so funny I can’t stop thinking about it. Anne is fighting for her life up there and handling it like a pro. — Taylor Robinson (@finelytaylored) April 30, 2024

A punch in the gut. However, no Anne Hathaway was injured in the making of that comment." "I think the problem here is that you framed it as if the silence happened after the quote you mentioned rather than before and instead you’re referring to the silence after Anne’s “Have any of all read the book?”, said another one. Throughout the week, Hathaway has been on a promotional tour for "The Idea of You," set to hit screens on May 2nd. Alongside discussing her latest project, the actress has taken the opportunity to reflect on her journey in the spotlight.

Don’t always love him as a host, but I totally agree! Moments like this really showcase the years of experience he has and why he got the job in the first place. — Taylor Robinson (@finelytaylored) April 30, 2024

In an interview with V Magazine, she was candid about some of the challenges she went through during her first few years in her career. Bringing one particularly cringe-worthy moment, Hathaway told about how she was once asked to kiss ten men as part of a chemistry test for a role. Though being a bit hesitant, she agreed she went along with it to avoid being labeled as "difficult." In retrospect, she acknowledged the changing culture of the industry stating, "It was just a very different time, and now we know better."