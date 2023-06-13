Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn 'Disappointed and Embarrassed' About Alleged Breakup Song

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn is reportedly "disappointed" and "embarrassed" in light of the recent breakup song the singer wrote. "You're Losing Me," a song by the 33-year-old singer-songwriter, was only made available for purchase on CD at a few of her tour stops last month.

Swifties all around the world were quick to post the heartrending song online, sharing it with other fans, which sparked rumors that the single might be about Swift's much-publicized breakup with British actor Alwyn earlier this year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo

According to sources, Swift openly discussed her six-year failed relationship with Alwyn in her new song "You're Losing Me." The source revealed to Radar Online, "It may have been delusional, but Joe was under the impression she'd spare him the Harry Styles treatment." Swift's breakup song "I Knew You Were Trouble" was inspired by her breakup with Styles, a former member of "One Direction."

According to a source, "Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing — especially when she's flaunting this tacky new romance. The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts. He's not the type to kiss and tell, but he's not a pushover either. He's respectfully asking her to let him move on — and shut up!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

In the song, Swift mentions her desire to get married and makes references to the fact that her partner never proposed to her in the song, which seems to be about the end of a romance, as per Mirror.

The song's lyrics are as follows, "My heart won't start anymore for you 'cause you're losing me." Swift then said something that appeared to hint at their relationship, "You don't know what you got until it's gone."

"You're Losing Me" has lines that go as: "How long could we be a sad song / 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy / And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier / Fighting in only your army, frontlines, don't you ignore me / I'm the best thing at this party." The singer then continues, "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."

Image Source: Getty Images | John Medina

Although RadarOnline now states that a source says the song isn't about him, fans were quick to react and many speculated that the song might be about Alwyn. One listener responded to the song by saying, "You're Losing Me is actually going to be my cause of death, the parallels to all of her love lyrics about Joe to this…ouch." Another wrote, "So, You're Losing Me is about Joe's lack of efforts to save the relationship and Taylor seems tired of always being the one keeping the relationship together," while a third suggested, "I think Taylor actually wanted to get married (Paper Rings, Lover bridge, etc) but Joe didn't and she convinced herself she didn't want to either (Lavender Haze), but now that they're done, she realized she actually did."