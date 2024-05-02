Here's Why Donald Trump's Law Firm Wants to 'Withdraw' from Representing the Ex-Prez

Donald Trump's legal representation faces another setback. A law firm has moved to withdraw from representing the former President in a court case brought forth by an ex-stagger. The firm, named LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin, and McPartland, has thus far been defending Trump in a lawsuit filed by A.J. Delgado, who used to be one of Trump's top advisors. However, she claimed she got the boot after getting pregnant during the 2016 campaign with her supervisor, citing this as the reason she's suing the Trump campaign over gender and pregnancy discrimination.

The details behind this fracture remain undisclosed. The firm's attorney, Jared Blumetti, asked the court for permission to explain the situation privately, a legal maneuver known as 'in camera.' Blumetti's filing said, "The primary reason for the Firm's motion is due to an irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship between the Firm and the [Trump] Campaign, the details of which the Firm respectfully requests leave to explain to the Court in camera."

The lawsuit filed by Delgado is still ongoing, making the legal firm's move all the more interesting. The defendants have denied any wrongdoing in the case. As per Newsweek, the law firm's request to withdraw from representing former president Trump and his campaign has introduced another complication to the legal proceedings going on.

A.J. Delgado had an affair with Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller and became pregnant.



The campaign effectively fired her, so she filed a gender discrimination lawsuit.



Now the law firm is bailing prior to discovery.



p.s. - Miller continues to refuse to pay child support. https://t.co/VWAx9vxevj — Fed Up Republican (@FedUpGOPer) May 1, 2024

In his filing, Blumetti argued that the firm's withdrawal would not significantly impact the timing of the case, as discovery is ongoing, multiple depositions remain, and a trial date has not been scheduled. Nonetheless, Delgado swiftly objected to the withdrawal, labeling it a 'scheme to avoid compliance' on April 29. Judge Katharine H. Parker has ruled that the law firm must continue representing the Trump campaign for the time being. On the other hand, she has also scheduled a hearing to address the issue with all parties involved.

Delgado claimed she felt 'humiliated, degraded, victimized, embarrassed and emotionally distressed' by the treatment she received from the Trump campaign when she announced her pregnancy. She alleged the discrimination was 'malicious, willful, outrageous, and conducted with full knowledge of the law.'

This development coincides with reports that Trump has privately expressed dissatisfaction with his attorney, Todd Blanche, as per Forbes. Blanche is defending him in a separate criminal trial in Manhattan. The former President allegedly believed Blanche's approach was not aggressive enough against witnesses, the judge, and the jury pool, as Trump maintains the case against him is a politically motivated 'witch hunt.' Blanche is also representing Trump in two federal criminal cases: one concerning efforts to challenge the 2020 election results and another regarding the purported mishandling of White House documents.

Blanche has been Trump's lawyer since he got indicted last year. He left his old law firm in April 2023 and started his own firm, Blanche Law, just to represent Trump. There's no sign that Trump is planning to remove Blanche from his legal team, but if the jury finds the ex-president guilty, then there's no saying what would happen.