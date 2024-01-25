A 22-year-old cancer patient, Timothy Bobrovitsky, is a step closer to realizing his lifelong dream of meeting Selena Gomez, thanks to the power of TikTok and a viral video. Documenting his journey with Stage 4 cancer on the popular social media platform, Bobrovitsky made a heartfelt plea to his fellow TikTok users on Sunday, seeking their support in reaching the beloved actor and singer, Gomez.

Timothy Bobrovitsky's genuine appeal for support resonated authentically on TikTok, swiftly grabbing attention, notably from the Come and Get It hitmaker. A captured video documented the emotionally charged call where Gomez conveyed her sincere response to the cancer patient's plea. Bobrovitsky, who is battling Stage 4 cancer in his lungs and legs, poured his heart out in the video, describing himself as Gomez's No. 1 fan. "I really need your help to make my childhood dreams come true," he said, expressing that meeting the singing sensation has been one of his bucket list items since being diagnosed with cancer. "Even if she saw this video, I could die peacefully," he added.

Encouraging the young man to reach out through a direct message, Gomez openly acknowledged the deep impact of his sincerity on her. Within a short span, Bobrovitsky's heartfelt wish resonated with over 4 million people, capturing not only the attention of the public but also drawing in Gomez herself. The singer responded to Bobrovitsky on both her TikTok and Instagram, posting a duet that showcased her own reaction alongside his video in a split-screen format. In the accompanying text of the video, she encouraged him to directly message her.

Despite Bobrovitsky being unavailable for an interview, he promptly replied to Gomez's message online. Gomez's representatives refrained from making an immediate comment in response to inquiries, intensifying the anticipation among fans and followers for unfolding developments in this heartwarming narrative. Recently, Gomez and Benny Blanco made a joint appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, and Gomez shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the evening on her social media. The speculation surrounding their relationship has intensified due to their public displays of affection, supportive comments on Instagram, and talk circulating about a notable piece of jewelry.

Intriguingly, insiders, as reported by Radar Online, suggest that Gomez is currently embracing a strong "nesting instinct" and contemplating taking the next step in her relationship. According to a source cited by the National Enquirer, "Selena is convinced she's found her soul mate and doesn't see any reason to wait to seal the deal. He's already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants. It's serious!" The source also mentioned, "She's baby crazy right now and openly talking about how she wants that to happen. Besides, Selena wants two or three kids at least, so she thinks she'd better get started right away—and Benny is on board!"

