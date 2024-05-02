Beyonce’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Is All Set to Embark on Her Acting Debut with This Movie

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is announced as part of the voice cast for the upcoming Lion King prequel, titled Mufasa: The Lion King. Blue Ivy, an outgoing and influential young woman, has already made a mark at her tender age. Despite being just 12 years old, Beyoncé's daughter has garnered praise and accolades for her initial public appearances.

Three years ago, she achieved a remarkable feat by winning the Grammy Award for Best Music Video for her role in her mother's music video, Brown Skin Girl. This made her the third youngest recipient of the award in history per Marca.

Beyoncé, successful both as a producer and composer alongside Hans Zimmer, will also lend her voice to the character Nala, ensuring a seamless connection between reality and fiction in the film. Renowned actors like Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kagiso Lediga, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Donald Glover are part of the cast, lending their voices to the main characters. The upcoming film, helmed by Barry Jenkins of Moonlight fame, will explore Mufasa's backstory and his formative years alongside his brother Scar.

In an exclusive word with Good Morning America, Jenkins shared, "They just approached it that they both wanted to perform and do the best they could. And yet, they didn't have to pretend very much because they really are mother and daughter," as he spoke of Blue Ivy and her celebrity mom. Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated for his achievements with Hamilton and his songwriting for films such as Mary Poppins Returns and Encanto, will provide original songs for the film.

While this serves as Blue Ivy's cinematic debut, she has previously demonstrated her dancing abilities on her mother's live tour. Disney's The Lion King, initially released in 1994 and directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, stands as one of the studio's most beloved animated classics. Having earned two Oscars, the film served as the inspiration for two direct-to-video sequels and a highly successful Broadway musical adaptation that remains beloved by audiences.

Mathew Knowles, proud grandfather and father of Beyoncé, expressed his admiration for his talented 12-year-old granddaughter, Blue Ivy, who has been wowing audiences with her impressive skills while joining her mother on the Renaissance World Tour.

Knowles Sr. posted on Instagram writing, "Dear Blue Ivy,⁠ I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed. I remember coming backstage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied “She is there rehearsing” and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better."