It was a glorious stride towards a better future, when Kamala Harris took her oath as Vice President of the United States, leaving an ineradicable mark on American History. Her astounding ascent to this remarkable office reverberated far and wide, motivating children in America to dream without any glass ceiling. A new set of horizons was unlocked with limitless possibilities for the nation across the globe.

Harris became not only the first woman to be in this position but also the first Black person and the first Asian person, consolidating her status as a trailblazer. Her selection as Vice President was not merely metaphorical, it was a demonstration of her unparalleled skills and the belief that she was the best person for the job.

Also Read: When Vice President Kamala Harris Surprised Her Childhood Friend With an Unexpected Phone Call

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, who shares a cherished bond with Harris as a fellow Californian, recognizes the Vice President’s prominent journey. Both fueled by family morals, they find common ground in their zeal and commitment to uplifting the lives of common Americans. Harris’ unwavering determination and drive were imprinted on her by her mother, who worked as a scientist dedicated to finding a cure for breast cancer while raising her two daughters.

As per The Guardian, The invincible spirit molded the Vice President’s work, whether it is facilitating tangible aid to families in need, advocating the cause of women in the workforce, or protecting the fundamental right to vote. Harris’s motive is to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to shape their own future, just as she has.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Also Read: Decoding the Enigma That is VP Kamala Harris and Economist Father Donald J. Harris' Relationship

Harris was marked as one of the most 100 influential people in 2021 by Time due to her historic significance. Harris’s vice presidency extends beyond her marvelous achievement. She continues to move further and make an impact with her actions and the power she holds. As per The Conversation, In 2021, She cast her 31st tie-breaking vote in the Senate, a feat matched only by one other vice president in history. John C. Calhoun, who served as vice president from 1825 to 1832, required the entirety of his eight-year term to reach this milestone. In stark contrast, Kamala Harris achieved this in just two and a half years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brian Stukes

Also Read: 4 Reasons Why Kamala Harris’s First Year as Vice-President Was Far From a Smooth Ride

Harris’ impact, however, expands far beyond the Senate floor. She has managed to bag her place as the third most powerful woman globally, according to Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential women. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, hold the top spots on the Forbes influential women list. Nevertheless, Kamala Harris's presence in the No. 3 position underscores the transformative power of her achievements.

Forbes recognized her historic victory as Joe Biden's running mate, which led to the Democratic triumph over the Trump-Pence ticket in the previous presidential race. In this historic win, she not only became America's first female vice-president but also the first person of color to hold this distinguished position which makes her the most deserving to be the most influential person during her tenure.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

More from Inquisitr

When Kamala Harris’s Vogue Cover Photo Shoot Stirred ‘Whitewashing’ Controversy Online

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Were Jointly Named Time Magazine’s 2020 'Person of the Year'