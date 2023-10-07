When Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Had a 'Miserable' Date At The Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez tied the know with Ben Affleck last year in Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony. The couple stepped out on a romantic date earlier this year to celebrate the biggest night of music – The 65th Grammy Awards. The Pop Queen dazzled on the red carpet wearing a sequined dark blue Gucci dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the look with Bulgari diamonds and flaunted her massive engagement and wedding rings. Ben, on the other hand, looked dapper in a formal suit.

JLo was there to present the top honor of the night – Best Pop Vocal Album and Harry Styles looked visibly dizzy to win this title on the star-studded night. But it was Ben Affleck who stole the show with his disinterested vibes. The supposedly amorous outing instantly turned into one of the most shared memes of the evening.

Twitter erupted with memes and Dunkin references for the Batman actor. Let us take a look at some of the hilarious reactions.

Netizens believe that Ben Affleck killed the vibe with his miserable looks, and Jennifer couldn't help but keep a poker face throughout the evening.

At one point Bennifer even suppressed the urge to argue as the camera panned right onto their faces.

According to Daily Mail, JLo asked him to look "more friendly and motivated" during their brief tense exchange at the Grammy's on Sunday.

JLo clearly gave the eye-roll to an exasperated Ben. However, this is not the first time the couple has been caught bickering on camera. According to Buzzfeed, they were spotted having a tense moment during the after-party of JLo's recent movie Shotgun Wedding. She seemed upset with Ben's alcohol problems resurfacing on the red carpet.

A viral video on TikTok showcased Jennifer checking the drink to ensure he wasn't drunk. She appears visually stunned and walks away after tasting the supposed alcohol. Ben follows, apologetically calling her name. Fans have been speculating that all is not well in paradise due to Ben's struggle with alcohol. It is no surprise that his earlier marriage with Jennifer Garner came to an end due to this addiction and his constant stints at rehab. It is also no surprise the stellar actor has spoken about his Sad Affleck meme. In an interview with Los Angeles Times the Justice League actor mentions that he is done worrying about what other people think about him. He was quoted saying -

Even the “Sad Affleck” meme — that was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, “Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?”

