Angelina Jolie Dazzles In Shimmering Strapless Versace Dress

Angelina Jolie looked straight-up flawless in a liquid-effect, strapless, and silver Versace dress as she attended the high-profile Rome Film Festival screening of The Eternals yesterday. The 46-year-old Hollywood superstar, joining the likes of Salma Hayek for the much-anticipated MCU movie, made Sunday headlines for rocking up to the red carpet with two of her daughters, but eyes were on Angelina's stunning dress as she showed off her slender frame and ageless good looks.

See the photos, plus how Ange's girls are growing up below.