Autopsy for Brian Laundrie Inconclusive, Cause of Death Still Unknown

Autopsy results for Brian Laundrie have been released, with inconclusive results reports the New York Post. It is suspected that the results are inconclusive due to the location of the skeletal remains, and lack of soft tissue due to weather and other elements in the location where 23-year-old Brian Laundrie was found this week.

His bones will now be sent to a forensic anthropologist who will attempt to determine the cause of death. Steve Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family, told the New York Post that, “no manner or cause of death was determined.”

Twenty-two year-old Gabby Petito has also been sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination reports the New York Post.