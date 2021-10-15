Cryptocurrencies Could Spark Major Financial Crisis, Expert Warns

Cryptocurrency or crypto is any type of decentralized digital money designed to be used over the internet.

Cryptocurrencies -- like, for example, Bitcoin and Ethereum -- are decentralized, which means they are not controlled by governments or other central bodies.

But crypto is also incredibly volatile: It's value changes quickly and crypto markets are essentially unregulated.

According to Jon Cunliffe, the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, this could be a major issue in the coming years. In fact, Cunliffe claims, crypto could spark a major financial crisis.

