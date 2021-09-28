Chris Watts Regularly Receives Letters, Pictures From Adoring Female Fans

In 2018, Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife Shanann Cathryn Watts and their two daughters, four-year-old Bella Watts and three-year-old Celeste Watts.

Watts initially denied being involved in their deaths, but ultimately admitted to killing his wife and daughters in order to be with his mistress Nichol Kessinger.

Watts pleaded guilty for the brutal murders and is serving five life sentences plus 48 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

But the fact that he's a murderer doesn't bother everyone. Read more below.