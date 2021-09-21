'The Thing About Pam' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, and Renée Zellweger are teaming up on a new project, titled The Thing About Pam.

According to an August report from Deadline the actors were recently cast in the NBC and Blumhouse limited series, which chronicles the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

The Thing About Pam will be executive produced by Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Jenny Klein, who will also act as a showrunner, Mary Margaret Kunze, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold.

Keep reading to learn when it will be released.