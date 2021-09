Cardi B has officially welcomed her second child. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is now a mom for the second time, with Monday seeing the hard-hitting hip-hop face share her first baby photo with husband Offset. Posting to Instagram earlier today, 28-year-old Cardi went full glam with a Louis Vuitton blanket, but it was toned-down as the "WAP" star showed her followers how the first 24 hours of being a mother again are going.

Cardi posted from a hospital bed. Check it out below.